‘Mothers of Chibok’ Review: A Profound Lesson in Resilience and Grace

Femi Odugbemi

In ‘Mothers of Chibok,’ director Joel Benson has crafted a documentary that is as artistically stunning as it is emotionally profound. This feature explores the harrowing aftermath of the 2014 Boko Haram kidnapping of over 300 schoolgirls in Chibok, northern Nigeria—a tragedy that became a symbol of both the cruelty of terrorism and the resilience of the human spirit. Benson’s lens does justice to the women at the heart of this story—the mothers and families who continue to wait, grieve, and defy a world that has largely forgotten their plight.

From a visual standpoint, ‘Mothers of Chibok’ is an artistic triumph. The cinematography is breathtaking, weaving between sweeping landscapes and intimate, close-up portraits of the individuals whose lives this tragedy has irrevocably altered. Benson’s camera captures moments of raw emotion—silent exchanges, tear-streaked faces, and fleeting smiles—that cut deep into the viewer’s heart. The film’s pacing feels organic and purposeful, moving seamlessly from one emotional peak to another, heightening the tension and sadness without becoming melodramatic.

What stands out best is Benson’s attention to detail. Each image is purposeful. The music is subtle but unmistakable in the way it steers the viewers’ emotional feel of the scenes. The subtitling is purposeful, giving us just enough information without over-explaining, while the silences—sometimes awkward, sometimes poignant—speak volumes. The editing complements the mood, enhancing the viewer’s immersion into the world of Chibok, where daily life is punctuated by a waiting game that seems endless. Even in the most despairing moments, the film exudes a deep sense of beauty in the struggle.

The core of ‘Mothers of Chibok’ is a tribute to the women of Chibok—mothers who have lost their daughters to Boko Haram, yet remain steadfast in their belief that education for girls is worth any cost. In a society where girl-child education is under constant threat, these women refuse to give up. The film highlights their grueling day-to-day existence: they farm the harsh terrain, sell groundnuts and maize in local markets, and scrape by in the face of constant threats from terrorist forces. Yet their resilience is unbreakable.

In the backdrop of their struggle lies the chilling reminder that while some of the kidnapped girls have been rescued, many still remain in captivity, hidden within the dense Sambisa Forest. These mothers are not merely surviving; they are waiting—hoping that one day their daughters will return. Benson brings us into their world, where the emotional toll is palpable. The agonizing uncertainty that they live with is not just a political tragedy but a deeply personal one, felt in every intimate shot of grief, longing, and determination.

What Benson does masterfully is show the dignity of these women. They are not mere victims; they are warriors, heroes in their own right. They defy the oppressive forces of Boko Haram, but they also navigate the apathy and bureaucratic indifference of a government that has failed to protect them. Through these women, ‘Mothers of Chibok’ restores humanity to a situation where it has been so easily stripped away by extremists and a negligent state. ‘Mothers of Chibok’ is not just a film about loss—it is a rallying cry. As Nigeria continues to grapple with the consequences of this tragedy, the film challenges viewers, particularly Nigerians, to reflect on the state of their nation. Amidst the overwhelming cynicism and complaints that flood social media, Benson’s documentary offers a stark counterpoint—an urgent call for courage, empathy, and resolve. The film asks us not to wallow in despair but to rise above the apathy and self-pity that have pervaded our public discourse.

In this film, we witness a profound lesson in resilience and grace. Despite being thrust into unimaginable suffering, these women remain a symbol of unbreakable strength, and ‘Mothers of Chibok’ is a testament to their fortitude. Their lives may have been altered forever by violence, but their story is one of unyielding hope. This film is a must-see masterclass in documentary filmmaking. It is visually stunning, emotionally gripping, and narratively powerful. Benson has given us a portrait of some of the most extraordinary women on earth, whose resolve is a testament to the power of hope in the face of terror. The film’s strength lies not just in telling their story, but in restoring their dignity and heroism.

*Femi Odugbemi, a filmmaker, scholar and founder of Zuri24 Media and BlackBox, writes from Lagos.