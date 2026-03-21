Lagos to Host EcoNexus 3.0 on Monetising Climate, Circular Economy Actions

Vanessa Obioha

The Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy (OCCE), Lagos State, will convene industry leaders and sustainability stakeholders for EcoNexus 3.0, a high-level forum focused on unlocking the financial value of climate and circular economy initiatives.

The event, themed “Beyond Compliance: Monetising Climate and Circular Actions for Industries,” is scheduled to hold on March 24, 2026, in Victoria Island.

Building on previous editions, EcoNexus 3.0 will explore practical strategies for integrating sustainability into business models while driving profitability. The forum is expected to attract senior private sector executives, policy actors, and sustainability professionals.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Titilayo Oshodi, said this year’s edition will shift focus toward translating sustainability efforts into measurable economic value.

She noted that while many organisations have adopted initiatives such as energy efficiency, waste reduction, and responsible sourcing, the financial opportunities embedded in these actions remain largely underutilised.

“Through EcoNexus 3.0, we are introducing a new approach to help industries move beyond regulatory compliance and begin to recognise, structure, and monetise the sustainability and circular economy initiatives they are already implementing,” she said.

According to her, the platform will introduce tools to help businesses quantify and optimise their climate impact, including DecarbonIQ, a solution designed to support organisations in managing carbon emissions and circularity performance.

The programme will also feature a session on economic opportunities for women in sustainability and the circular economy, aligning with broader global conversations around International Women’s Day as well as recognising the growing role of women professionals in shaping sustainability and ESG leadership across industries.

EcoNexus 3.0 is part of Lagos State’s broader push to strengthen public-private collaboration and position itself as a leader in climate action and circular economy innovation in Africa.