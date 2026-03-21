INEC Chairman Tasks Staff on Discipline Ahead of Ekiti, Osun Governorship Polls

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has urged the staff of the commission to ensure that discipline is reflected in a zero-tolerance approach to misconduct, aimed at ending voter apathy and rebuilding public trust.

Amupitan in a special Eid-el-Fitr message issued yesterday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Adedayo Oketola, said the commission is currently operating under the framework of the recently enacted Electoral Act 2026, which mandates stricter adherence to technological innovations like the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

He noted, “The upcoming Ekiti and Osun Governorship elections serve as the immediate litmus test for these reforms. The Chairman has consistently framed these polls as the ultimate test before the 2027 general election.

“With a workforce of over 14,000, the Commission is prioritising internal discipline alongside enhanced working conditions, recognising that a motivated workforce is the best defense against external political pressure.”

The Chairman issued a firm reminder that professional excellence is a non-negotiable standard.

Amupitan reaffirmed that 14,000 INEC staff welfare remains a central pillar of his leadership.

He pointed to the recent organising of the Iftar at the Commission (the first such institutional gathering in eight years) as a testament to his staff-first policy.

Highlighting a rare and beautiful coincidence, the Chairman noted that this year’s Ramadan occurred concurrently with the Christian Lenten period.

Amupitan emphasised that the simultaneous intercession of both faiths within the commission reinforces a shared responsibility toward the Nigerian Project.

“Seeing both faiths within the commission engaged in simultaneous fasting and intercession reinforces my belief in our shared humanity,” the Chairman stated. “The lessons of Ramadan —patience, integrity, and empathy— are the very virtues we require as we approach the critical milestones of 2026,” he noted.