  • Saturday, 21st March, 2026

First Lady to Nigerians: Let’s Use Our Voices to Inspire, Uplift the Nation

Life & Style | 7 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Nigerians to use their voices to inspire, uplift and unite the nation.

In a message issued yesterday to mark this year’s International Day of Happiness, the First Lady stressed the need “for  us to use our voices, both online and offline, to uplift, inspire, and unite.”

Mrs. Tinubu, in the four-paragraph message stated, inter alia: “Today, on International Day of Happiness 2026, with the theme, ‘Caring and Sharing’ reminds us that happiness is not only a personal pursuit, but a shared responsibility. In a world increasingly connected by social media, we must ensure that our digital spaces promote kindness, encouragement, and positive engagement rather than division or despair.

“Let us use our voices, both online and offline, to uplift, inspire, and unite. Let us teach our children that happiness grows when it is shared. And we must all continue to foster a Nigeria where empathy, compassion, and the responsible use of social media guide our path forward.

“When we care for one another, we all thrive!

 “Happy International Day of Happiness.”

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