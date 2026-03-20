  • Friday, 20th March, 2026

Osimhen May Be Out for Six Weeks After Surgery of Fractured Hand

Sport | 9 seconds ago

Duro Ikhazuagbe 

Following the fracture sustained by Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray’s second leg Last 16 Champions League clash with Liverpool in Anfield on Wednesday night, the Super Eagles striker may be sidelined for up to six weeks after under going surgery to the hand.

Various media outlets quoted top Turkish journalist, Ali Naci Kucuk, as reporting that the Galatasaray striker could be out of action for a month and a half in the event he has to undergo surgery for the fractured right forehand.

The Turkish champions have given him a few days off during the international break during which he has returned to Lagos.

On various social media platforms, Osimhen was seen on Thursday cruising around the city in his exotic cars.

He will be re-examined on return to Istanbul after which a decision would be taken whether to get him under the knife.

Osimhen and his Galatasaray teammates were sent packing from the Champions League with a dominant 4-0 defeat. It effectively cancelled the 1-0 slim advantage the Turkish champions took to England from the first leg.

Liverpool delivered a scintillating performance to put four goals past Galatasaray and set up a Champions League quarter-final against reigning champions Paris St-Germain.

Osimhen was also excluded from Head Coach Eric Chelle’s 23-man Super Eagles squad for the international friendlies against Iran and Jordan later this month.

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