Environmental Activist Warns Against ‘Junk Food Culture’, Canvasses Decolonisation of Africa’s Food Systems

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Environmental activist Nnimmo Bassey has warned the growing dominance of junk food, genetically modified crops and global market forces are undermining Africa’s food culture and deepening the politics of hunger.

Bassey made the remarks on Thursday during the Sustain-Ability Academy session on Food, Power and the Politics of Hunger, hosted by the Health of Mother Earth Foundation in collaboration with the University of Port Harcourt.

He stressed that food occupies a central place in cultural identity and social life, noting that across Nigeria and other societies, food traditions reflect the diversity and history of different communities.

According to him, food goes beyond satisfying hunger and serves as a powerful symbol of acceptance, celebration and communal belonging.

“Food unites people and families and marks one’s acceptance in a home, family or community,” he said.

Bassey traced the evolution of food systems in Nigeria, noting that cross-cultural exchanges, commerce and colonial influence had spread many local and foreign cuisines across the country and the world.

However, he warned that the increasing global spread of fast foods and processed diets was fostering what he described as a “junk culture,” driven largely by the modern obsession with instant gratification.

He criticised the growing popularity of fast-food outlets, saying their flashy environments, loud music and entertainment distractions encourage people to consume highly processed meals containing harmful additives without reflection.

The activist also expressed concern about political leaders publicly promoting junk food and sugary drinks, arguing that such behaviour sends the wrong signal and normalises unhealthy food habits.

Beyond fast food, Bassey raised alarm over the growing presence of genetically modified crops in Nigeria’s agricultural system, describing them as “Frankenstein foods” introduced through global market pressure.

He argued that many genetically engineered crops are designed to tolerate chemical pesticides or produce insecticides, raising questions about long-term health and environmental implications.

According to him, food systems have increasingly become a geopolitical arena where powerful economic interests shape what people grow and eat.

“Poverty, wars, debt and cultural manipulation create pathways for food colonialism to take root,” he said, warning that global control of food systems could weaken local agriculture and threaten indigenous food heritage.

Bassey called for the “decolonisation” of Africa’s food systems through the preservation of indigenous crops, protection of seed-sharing traditions and renewed support for smallholder farmers.

He also urged policymakers to confront the deeper causes of hunger on the continent, noting that food insecurity is not simply the result of low production.

In Nigeria, he observed, a significant portion of food produced is lost to waste, while structural issues such as weak markets, global trade pressures and poverty continue to undermine local farmers.

Bassey emphasised that governments must critically examine who benefits from hunger and ensure that food policies prioritise fairness, justice and environmental sustainability rather than corporate profit.

The environmentalist urged stakeholders to rebuild resilient food systems that protect cultural heritage, strengthen local farming communities and guarantee food security for future generations.