Wale Adenuga Clears Air on Papa Ajasco Poverty, Neglect Claims

Sunday Okobi





The Chief Executive Officer of Wale Adenuga Productions, Wale Adenuga, has cleared the air on claims by one of the actors in its TV series, Abiodun Ayoyinka, popularly known as Papa Ajasco, that he is broke.

Papa Ajasco recently made claims online of his alleged financial hardship despite his long-standing role in the popular TV series, Papa Ajasco and Company.

Adenuga, in a statement personally signed by him and made available to THISDAY yesterday, strongly dismissed hints of neglect on the popular actor, describing the narrative as “false and misleading.”

While providing details about his relationship with the actor and the structure of their professional engagement in the statement, the veteran film producer said: “My first impression when I watched the Papa Ajasco video now trending on the internet, and local TV channels was: ‘Okay, so this guy has taken Papa Ajasco comedy into the public space!’ It is all well and good. I am happy for him, as his money-making strategy using social media has apparently worked for him.”

He added: “Ayoyinka is a versatile actor who has played the role of Papa Ajasco so wonderfully well. He bears the closest resemblance to the cartoon version of the Papa Ajasco character, which I created on my dining table in 1976 during my publishing days. He is very close to me, and so far, there has been no irreconcilable difference between us.

“Candidly, I want to address the wave of misinformation, emotional commentary, and uninformed public intervention that has followed his recent media interview.

I am doing this not with malice, but in the interest of truth, transparency, and the integrity of a legacy that has entertained millions of Nigerians for decades.”

The statement disclosed that Ayoyinka (Papa Ajasco) was a civil servant with the Lagos State Government for over three decades, adding that: “He was even the face of the state’s cultural troupe, which endeared him to the likes of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his time as governor, as well as his successors. He retired not too long ago. In fact, we used to seek permission from his office anytime we needed him on location.

“On the car issue, we once gave him a car, and Pa James as well. He has also used not less than five cars, including a Mercedes-Benz, at different times. And to the best of my knowledge, he has a house in Ogun State.”

Adenuga stated further in the statement that: “He (Papa Ajasco) cannot use the copyrighted brand name Papa Ajasco for personal ventures because it is our duty to protect the brand from inappropriate usage that could damage its reputation.

“Also, he has not been barred from accepting advert jobs. As he stated; all that is required is to seek official approval from WAP. This is part of brand protection.”

Adenuga then asked: “Why is Abiodun Ayoyinka claiming to be broke? Where are the investments from his over 30 years of meritorious service with the Lagos State Government?

“What happened to his gratuities? His colleagues at WAP, such as Pa James, Mama Ajasco, Boy Alinco, Miss Pepeiye, Akpan, and Oduma, are always on various film locations, working under their personal names.

“This speaks to the fact clearly that artistes working with us are not restricted from taking other roles. To further buttress this, Abiodun Ayoyinka and other artistes in the TV show are on our set for six weeks in a whole year, thereby affording them enough time to pursue other endeavours.

It is, however, important to note that within the six weeks, we record enough episodes to last for a year.”

The statement added that the award-winning Papa Ajasco and Company comedy series still runs on NTA Network, STV Network, WAPTV Network, and others, both on terrestrial and cable platforms, as well as on YouTube: waptvchannel.

“Therefore, Wale Adenuga Productions has remained reputable, over the years, maintaining cordial working relationships with artistes and crew members alike.

“The organisation pays according to industry standards and ensures all financial obligations are fulfilled as and when due. Therefore, any narrative suggesting financial abandonment or exploitation by our organisation is entirely false and misleading.

“We sincerely appreciate the concerns and support from our viewers and the general public,” Adenuga concluded.