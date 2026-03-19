SCAN To Celebrate Nigerian Dockworkers

The Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN) has announced the forthcoming SCAN Dockworkers’ Day 2026, dedicated to honoring the tireless efforts and contributions of Nigerian dockworkers.

This year’s celebration will emphasise the importance of environmental-friendly practices and modern technologies in Nigeria’s seaports, reflecting the ongoing commitment to sustainability within the maritime industry.

Scheduled for May 28, 2026, at Rockview Hotels Apapa, Lagos, the event is slated for 10 am prompt. This year’s theme: “Green Ports: Sustainable Practices For Dockworkers,” will guide discussions among major stakeholders in the maritime sector, including industry leaders, policymakers, and environmental advocates.

Green Port initiative aims to enhance the environmental performance of seaports while maintaining their economic viability and supporting maritime trade.

Participants will explore the achievements of dockworkers in sustaining the nation’s economy and outline pathways for enhancing their roles in the emerging green economy.

SCAN, in a statement jointly signed by it’s Chairman, Moses Ebosele and the Organising Committee Chairman, Yusuf Babalola, said: “SCAN Dockworkers’ Day serves as a platform to acknowledge the essential contributions of dockworkers to our economy, while also addressing the urgent need for sustainable practices in our ports,”

“As the shipping industry evolves, it is crucial that we equip our dockworkers with the knowledge and tools necessary to thrive in a green economy,” the statement said.

According to the organisers, the event will feature the President, Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, Alhaji Aminu Umar, as the keynote speaker, while the Deputy President, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and former President-General, Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Comrade Adewale Adeyanju will be the Chairman of the occasion.

Goodwill messages would be given by the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho; Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola; Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Dr. Pius Ukeyima Akutah and the Acting Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority, Alhaji Umar Yusuf Girei, among others.