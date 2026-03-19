Nigeria’s Dabota Lawson Champions African Beauty Worldwide

In a milestone moment that brought together Africa’s financial, business, and creative leaders, Nigerian beauty entrepreneur Dabota Lawson clinched a blockbuster deal that propels her brand, Dabota Cosmetics, onto the global stage. The high-profile partnership with Woodhall Capital International, sealed in the presence of Afreximbank’s top leadership and Nollywood sensation, Funke Akindele, marks a major turning point in Lawson’s entrepreneurial journey – one fueled by vision, grit, and an unrelenting passion to make African beauty shine globally. Writes Mary Nnah

In a significant milestone for Africa’s beauty and creative economy, Nigerian entrepreneur and founder of Dabota Cosmetics, Dabota Lawson, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Woodhall Capital International, securing a structured international facility to support the global expansion of the Nigerian beauty brand.

The agreement was executed during an evening hosted by Mrs. Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu, Founder and President of Woodhall Capital International, bringing together influential leaders from Africa’s financial, business, and creative sectors.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by some of the continent’s most respected economic figures, including Professor Benedict Oramah, GCON, President of the African Export-Import Bank, one of Africa’s most powerful trade finance institutions, and Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President of the Intra-African Trade Bank at Afreximbank. Also present was renowned Nigerian filmmaker and global creative icon Mrs. Funke Akindele, whose work has played a pivotal role in elevating African storytelling on the global stage.

The partnership signals a new chapter for Dabota Cosmetics Ltd, positioning the brand to expand internationally while showcasing the growing power of African beauty brands within the global market.

Speaking after the signing, Lawson reflected on the significance of the moment and the journey that led to it.

“About a year ago, I sat with Mrs. Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu at Harrods in London, where she graciously stepped into the role of mentor, sharing guidance and insight on building sustainable African enterprises. To see that conversation evolve into a structured international facility within a year is a testament to the power of vision, mentorship, and faith”, ,” Lawson said.

For Lawson, the agreement represents more than a business milestone. It marks the evolution of a brand built from conviction and long-term strategic vision. “What we are building with Dabota Cosmetics is not simply a beauty brand,” she said. “It is a platform that represents African creativity, enterprise, and the possibility of global scale.” The brand’s focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has resonated with consumers, driving its growth and positioning it for international success.

The event also highlighted the growing intersection between Africa’s financial institutions and its rapidly expanding creative industries, signaling a shift toward stronger financial backing for African-founded brands seeking international relevance. Observers noted that the presence of Afreximbank’s leadership at the signing underscores the increasing recognition of the creative and beauty sectors as important drivers of economic growth across the continent.

For Mrs. Hunponu-Wusu, whose firm has championed African entrepreneurship and investment advisory services across global markets, the moment reflects the importance of supporting visionary founders. “Dabota Cosmetics is a shining example of African excellence, and we’re proud to partner with Lawson on this journey,” she said.

Lawson also expressed gratitude to her team and the Woodhall Capital advisory team for their professionalism and commitment to executing the partnership. Industry analysts say the agreement could position Dabota Cosmetics as one of the emerging African beauty brands to watch in the coming years, particularly as global demand for African-founded beauty brands continues to rise.

Reflecting on the milestone, Lawson summarised the moment simply: “For me, this represents years of disciplined building, reinvention, and faith in God’s timing. By God’s grace, we are building something that will endure and open doors for generations to come.” With the agreement now signed, the next phase for Dabota Cosmetics begins – one that aims to carry African beauty, creativity, and entrepreneurship onto the global stage.