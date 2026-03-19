Nigeria, Sweden Deepen Ties on Trade, Innovation, Regional Stability

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Nigeria and Sweden have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, with renewed focus on trade, innovation, and regional cooperation, as both countries seek to expand mutually beneficial partnerships.

This formed the outcome of a high-level meeting between Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar and Sweden’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Anna Westerholm, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

During the engagement, Ambassador Westerholm expressed Sweden’s appreciation for Nigeria’s hospitality since assuming office in August 2025, describing bilateral relations as cordial and built on strong goodwill. She reaffirmed Sweden’s readiness to deepen cooperation across key sectors of shared interest.

Central to the discussions was the expansion of economic ties, with Sweden identifying trade, investment, and strategic partnerships as priority areas.

The envoy highlighted Sweden’s interest in supporting Nigeria’s transition towards a green and digital economy, particularly through collaboration in digital infrastructure, innovation, and technology development.

As a globally recognised innovation-driven economy, Sweden sees significant opportunities to partner with Nigeria in enhancing digital connectivity and strengthening its technological ecosystem.

Beyond technology, both countries explored potential collaboration in the energy sector and the creative industry.

Westerholm pointed to Nigeria’s growing global influence in music—especially Afrobeats—as a gateway for partnerships that could merge Swedish expertise in music production and business models with Nigeria’s vibrant creative economy.

In a move signaling stronger commercial engagement, Sweden recently established a trade office in Lagos, led by a government-appointed Trade Commissioner.

The development follows earlier high-level engagements, including a visit by Sweden’s Crown Princess, underscoring Stockholm’s commitment to expanding trade and investment links with Africa’s largest economy.

On the multilateral front, Sweden commended Nigeria’s role as a reliable partner in promoting a rules-based international order, particularly through cooperation at the United Nations and other global platforms.

Regional security and political developments also featured prominently in the talks, with both sides exchanging views on the evolving situation in West Africa. Discussions focused on the Sahel region and the role of Economic Community of West African States in maintaining stability, including its engagement with the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

Both parties acknowledged Nigeria’s strategic role in driving regional integration and fostering dialogue amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

In his remarks, Tuggar reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and regional cooperation frameworks as key responses to security and governance challenges across West Africa.

He emphasised ongoing engagement with ECOWAS member states and regional partners to promote peace, stability, and sustainable solutions in the Sahel and beyond.

The minister also highlighted progress under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS), noting that while frameworks for regional economic integration are largely established, increased private sector participation is essential to unlocking its full benefits.

Both countries agreed to sustain high-level consultations and explore new avenues of cooperation to further consolidate their longstanding relationship.

As part of ongoing diplomatic engagements, Sweden’s State Secretary is expected to visit Nigeria in the coming days for further discussions.

The renewed partnership signals a shared commitment by Abuja and Stockholm to leverage trade, innovation, and diplomacy in advancing economic growth and regional stability.