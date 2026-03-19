Alleged Forgery: EFAB Boss, Nwaora for Arraignment April 22

Alex Enumah in Abuja





The Chief Executive Officer of EFAB Properties Limited, Fabian Nwaora, would on April 22, be arraigned on a seven-count forgery charge by the Inspector General (IG) of Police.

Justice Aliyu Shafa of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) fixed the date for arraignment after confirming the defendant had been duly served with a copy of the charge against him.

Nwaora was scheduled for arraignment on Monday but, was not in court, despite being aware of his arraignment, prosecution counsel, Mr. Wisdom Madaki had claimed.

Defendant’s lawyer Mr. Ezekiel Egbo however, explained his client could not attend the proceedings because he had already travelled out of town before the legal documents were served on his secretary.

The Police in the charge marked: FHC/HC/CR/748/2025, is accusing Chief Nwaora of forging an international passport No. A01646675 in the name of Kenneth Chinedu Ogbogu, purportedly issued by the Nigeria Immigration Service on April 5, 2024.

The prosecution is claiming the defendant used the forged passport as genuine and altered a certificate of incorporation for Ke Keneco Investment Ltd (registration No. 619680), signed by A. Almustapha, Registrar General.

The police further alleged that the prominent estate developer forged company letterhead paper, used it as genuine, and forged a National Identity Number (NIN) purportedly issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

He was said to have committed offences contrary to Sections 364, 366, and 362 of the Penal Code, punishable under section 364 of the same code.

Some counts in the charge against the defendant read: “That you Fabian Nwaora ‘M’ of 63 Lord Lugard Crescent, Asokoro, on or about April 5, 2024, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, forged International Passport No. A01646675 in the name Kenneth Chinedu Ogbogu, purportedly issued by the Nigeria Immigration Service, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 362 and punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code.

“That you Fabian Nwaora ‘M’ of 63 Lord Lugard Crescent, Asokoro, on or about April 5, 2024, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, fraudulently or dishonestly used as genuine a forged International Passport No. A01646675 in the name Kenneth Chinedu Ogbogu, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 366 of the Penal Code.

“That you Fabian Nwaora ‘M’ of 63 Lord Lugard Crescent, Asokoro, on or about April 5, 2024, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, fraudulently or knowingly altered a certificate of incorporation for company name Ke Keneco Investment Ltd with company registration No. 619680, signed by A. Almustapha, Registrar General, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 362 and punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code.”