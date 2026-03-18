Optiva Capital Partners Hosts Alakija for Landmark IWD Leadership Event

Optiva Capital Partners, Africa’s foremost firm in investment immigration, wealth retention and global mobility, will host an exclusive leadership conversation to commemorate International Women’s Day (IWD) 2026, bringing together influential female leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals shaping the future of business and enterprise across the continent.

The high-level event, scheduled for Friday, March 20, is themed #GiveToGain, reflecting the transformative principle that purposeful leadership, mentorship and shared opportunities can unlock lasting prosperity for individuals, businesses and communities.

Headlining the event is Apostle Folorunso Alakija, one of Africa’s most respected business icons and widely recognised as the richest Black woman on the continent.

Known globally for her resilience, visionary entrepreneurship and philanthropic impact, Apostle Alakija’s presence is expected to set the tone for a powerful exchange of ideas on leadership, purpose and generational wealth.

Her journey, from humble beginnings to building a global business empire, has become a source of inspiration for millions of women across Africa and beyond.

At the Optiva-hosted gathering, she will share insights on navigating challenges, building enduring businesses and empowering women to lead with conviction in an increasingly complex global economy.

Hosted by Optiva Capital Partners, Africa’s leading investment immigration firm, the event reflects the firm’s growing commitment to supporting women not only as participants in the global economy but as architects of its future.

For Optiva Capital Partners, the celebration of IWD goes beyond symbolism. The firm has consistently championed the advancement of women in leadership, entrepreneurship and financial empowerment, recognising that women today play a pivotal role in shaping investment decisions, wealth creation strategies and family legacy planning.

By convening influential voices across industries, the #GiveToGain event seeks to create a platform where women can exchange knowledge, build networks and explore opportunities that extend far beyond traditional boundaries.

“When women are given the right platforms, they do not merely succeed individually, they transform families, businesses and entire economies,” said the Chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, Franklin Nechi. “This gathering reflects our belief that empowering women is not just a social responsibility, it is a strategic investment in Africa’s future.”

For Optiva Capital Partners, Africa’s premier gateway to global citizenship, the event also reflects the company’s broader mission of helping African families and entrepreneurs secure global access, wealth preservation and long-term security.

As a firm that advises clients on citizenship, residency and international investment opportunities, Optiva understands that women often play a central role in decisions that shape family futures, from education and healthcare to investment and legacy planning. Empowering women with knowledge and networks therefore aligns closely with the company’s philosophy that true wealth is built through foresight, access and strategic planning.

For many attendees, the event represents more than a celebration, it is an opportunity to join a growing community of women committed to redefining leadership and influence in Africa’s emerging economic landscape.

By hosting such conversations, Optiva Capital Partners, the continent’s benchmark firm for investment immigration, continues to position itself as a catalyst for progressive dialogue around wealth, leadership and global opportunity. “International Women’s Day reminds us that progress happens when opportunity meets courage,” Nechi noted. “At Optiva, we believe Africa’s women possess both, and we are proud to create spaces where their influence can flourish.”

With Apostle Folorunso Alakija and other influential voices leading the dialogue, the event promises to be a defining moment in celebrating women whose leadership continues to shape Africa’s present, and its future.