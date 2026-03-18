OPA Defends Ribadu, Knocks Ishola Williams Over Call for NSA’s Removal

• As Democracy Watch Initiative backs Ribadu

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja





Odua People’s Assembly (OPA) has defended National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, describing recent criticisms by retired Nigerian Army General Ishola Williams as irresponsible and counterproductive.

The group said Williams’ call for the removal of the NSA lacked factual basis and could undermine ongoing efforts to address Nigeria’s security challenges.

Williams had, during an interview on Channels Television on March 15, called for a major overhaul of the country’s security leadership, including the dismissal of Ribadu.

In a related development, Democracy Watch Initiative (DWI) also strongly criticised the recent remarks by Williams, describing his call for sweeping changes in Nigeria’s security leadership as “misguided” and lacking an accurate understanding of the country’s current security architecture.

Williams had during the television interview questioned Ribadu’s competence, and advocated major restructuring of Nigeria’s intelligence framework.

But, in a statement issued by its Chairman, Richard Olatunji Kayode, OPA said the retired general’s remarks were driven by emotion rather than evidence and risked promoting a culture of “permanent pessimism”.

According to the group, such comments can weaken public confidence in security institutions and dampen the morale of personnel working to secure the country.

Kayode stated regarding the comments by Williams, “However, his assertions lack factual support and are driven more by emotional manipulation than by evidence-based reasoning. Such rhetoric contributes to a culture of “permanent pessimism” that undermines the morale of our security forces and the integrity of our national institutions.

“Irresponsible criticism, as exemplified by Williams’ comments, is characterized by a lack of evidence and a destructive intent. Rather than engaging in a reasoned discourse that seeks to identify and address the challenges facing our nation, Williams resorts to unsubstantiated accusations and ridicule.

“This approach not only tarnishes the reputation of dedicated public servants but also distracts from the pressing need for constructive dialogue and collaborative solutions.”

He added, “It is essential to recognise that true criticism should serve as a catalyst for improvement, offering actionable alternatives rather than merely identifying faults. General Williams’ call for the sacking of the NSA fails to present any constructive solutions to the complex security challenges we face.

“Instead, it perpetuates a cycle of blame without contributing to a meaningful discourse on how to enhance our national security framework. Such irresponsible commentary can have far-reaching consequences.

“It can damage reputations, foster mistrust among the populace, and hinder the development of effective security strategies. In a time when unity and collaboration are crucial, we must be wary of commentary that complicates our situation and poses legal risks for those who serve our nation with honour and dedication.”

Kayode said, “It is vital to draw a clear distinction between constructive and irresponsible criticism. Constructive criticism focuses on behaviour, providing guidance for improvement, whereas irresponsible criticism targets character and lacks supporting evidence.

“The latter is often mean-spirited, serving only to sow discord among the very institutions that are tasked with safeguarding our nation.”

OPA also pointed to the current administration’s proactive approach to modern security challenges, including initiatives, such as National Forest Guard programme, as evidence of Ribadu’s commitment to innovative solutions.

OPA highlighted the NSA’s track record in law enforcement, particularly his tenure as Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he earned recognition for his anti-corruption efforts.

Kayode added, “His appointment has been met with debates regarding his suitability; however, it is essential to acknowledge his proactive approach to modern security challenges, including the establishment of the National Forest Guard programme.

“These initiatives reflect Ribadu’s commitment to innovative strategies that address the multifaceted nature of security threats in Nigeria. Arguments supporting Ribadu’s fitness for the role of National Security Adviser are grounded in his performance and results.

“Under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ribadu has been recognised for his effectiveness in combating banditry and terrorism. His ability to coordinate security forces and solve criminal cases stands as a testament to his competence and dedication to the safety of our citizens.”

Kayode said, “As a nation, we must rally behind our leaders, offering support and constructive feedback rather than engaging in unfounded criticism that serves no purpose other than to undermine their efforts.

“The challenges we face are formidable, and it is only through unity and collaboration that we can hope to overcome them.”

OPA called on Nigerians, particularly influential figures, to engage in responsible and constructive discourse on national security.

He urged Williams to reconsider his position and contribute meaningfully to efforts aimed at strengthening the country’s security framework.

He stated, “Our collective responsibility is to foster an environment of trust, collaboration, and constructive criticism, ensuring that our security forces are equipped and supported to protect our great nation.

“We stand firmly with the National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and the dedicated men and women in our security services as they work tirelessly to safeguard our future.”

In a statement issued by DWI’s Director of Strategic Communication, Tunji Bamidele, the organisation dismissed Williams’ claims about national security and Ribadu as “irresponsible” and an “egregious display of ignorance.”

Bamidele stated, “General Williams’ assertion that Nuhu Ribadu lacks the requisite qualifications and experience to serve as NSA is not only irresponsible but also an egregious display of ignorance regarding the complexities of national security and the qualifications of the individuals tasked with its oversight.

“Such statements serve only to undermine the efforts of dedicated professionals and to massage the egos of external entities, such as Amnesty International, rather than foster constructive dialogue aimed at enhancing Nigeria’s security framework.”

Bamidele said, “Nuhu Ribadu is a seasoned security expert whose qualifications and experience are both extensive and relevant to his role as NSA. A former law enforcement officer, Ribadu’s career trajectory has been marked by significant achievements in the fields of law enforcement and anti-corruption.

“His tenure as the head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is particularly noteworthy, where he garnered international recognition for his relentless pursuit of high-level corruption.

“This background equips him with a unique understanding of the interplay between security, governance, and the rule of law. Ribadu’s educational credentials further bolster his qualifications for the position of NSA.”

The DWI leader added, “He earned a law degree from Ahmadu Bello University, followed by a Master of Laws, and completed a senior executive course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

“This robust educational foundation provides him with the analytical skills necessary to navigate the intricate legal and institutional frameworks that underpin national security.

“Since assuming the role of NSA, Ribadu has prioritized intelligence-driven and collaborative security efforts. His administration has made significant strides in combating corruption within security agencies, recognising that integrity is paramount to effective governance.

“Moreover, his implementation of a new forest security strategy has been instrumental in addressing the challenges posed by insurgent groups operating in Nigeria’s forests.”

Bamidele stressed, “Under Ribadu’s leadership, there have been notable improvements in Nigeria’s security situation. His strategies have led to the successful rescue of over 11,000 hostages, with an impressive 80% success rate in reducing kidnappings.

“These accomplishments are a testament to the efficacy of his approach and the commitment of his team to ensuring the safety and security of Nigerian citizens.”