Groups Call on Adekanmi to Contest for Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency Seat

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Various groups across communities in Okitipupa/Irele federal constituency in Ondo South senatorial district, Ondo State, at the weekend called on Prince Kenny Adekanmi to contest and represent the people of the constituency at the National Assembly.

A statement issued and made available to THISDAY at the weekend by Prince Kenny Adekanmi in Osogbo said there have been widespread calls from stakeholders in the area to contest and represent the people of Okitipupa/Irele federal constituency at the National Assembly.

He opined that the call and speculations were intensified a few days ago when he confirmed during a live radio programme that there had been persistent pressure on him from various communities across the federal constituency to join the race.

He said: “There is a persistent and consistent pressure on me to contest to represent Okitipupa/Irele federal constituency at the National Assembly.

“Different groups across various communities in the constituency have been reaching out to me to run, and I am already consulting and will make my decision known very soon.”

Adekanmi, however, stated that he is in no rush and is still consulting widely, as he assured his supporters that he will soon communicate his final decision.

Many political observers believe that Kenny Adekanmi’s entrance into the 2027 general election could significantly alter the political dynamics in Ondo South senatorial district and Ondo State as a whole.