CAF Strips Senegal of AFCON Trophy, Declares Morocco Winner

The CAF Appeal Board has declared Senegal forfeited the AFCON 2025 final, awarding Morocco a 3–0 victory under Article 84 of competition regulations.

A statement on the official CAF website on Tuesday said that the board upheld Morocco’s appeal and set aside the earlier decision of the CAF Disciplinary Board on the final match dispute.

It ruled Senegal’s conduct breached Articles 82 and 84, validating Morocco’s protest and confirming the forfeiture decision in favour of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football.

The board also found the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football infringed Article 82 through its team’s conduct during the disputed match.

All other motions and requests for relief relating to the main appeal were dismissed by the CAF Appeal Board.

On Morocco’s player Ismaël Saibari, the board upheld misconduct findings but reduced sanctions to a two-match suspension, with one match suspended.

The board also cancelled the earlier fine of 100,000 dollars imposed on the player.

CAF held Morocco responsible for ball boys’ conduct but reduced the fine to 50,000 dollars.

The appeal on interference around the OFR/VAR review area was dismissed, with the 100,000 dollars fine upheld.

However, the fine for the laser incident involving Morocco was reduced to 10,000 dollars, while other requests were dismissed. (NAN)