2,000 Educators to Converge on Awka for Third South East Educators Conference 

Funmi Ogundare

No fewer than 2,000 educators, school proprietors, policymakers and stakeholders are expected to converge on the International Convention Centre, Awka, Anambra State, for the third edition of the South East Educators Conference (SEC) scheduled to hold from April 15 to 16, 2026.

The conference is aimed at promoting collaboration, innovation and strategic dialogue to strengthen educational institutions and improve learning outcomes across the region.

The Convener, Doris Chinedu Okoro, in a statement, explained that the annual gathering has continued to grow in influence since its inception, evolving into one of the largest platforms for education stakeholders in the South-east.

According to her, “The conference is designed to generate practical solutions to pressing challenges in the sector while fostering partnerships that support sustainable institutional development.”

This year’s edition, she noted, will focus on key themes including rethinking the role and positioning of schools in a rapidly changing educational environment, building sustainable institutional structures, developing effective systems that drive growth and consistency, and equipping educators with relevant skills for a technology-driven world.

Participants are expected to engage in keynote sessions, panel discussions and interactive workshops targeted at enhancing professional capacity and promoting innovation in teaching and school administration.

“A major highlight of the event will be the exhibition and partnership hub, which will provide opportunities for stakeholders to connect with exhibitors and explore collaborations aimed at improving the delivery of quality education,” Chinedu-Okoro stated.

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, is among the keynote speakers. Her expected presentation is anticipated to provide insights into strengthening foundational learning systems and advancing policy reforms in the education sector.

The convener expressed optimism that deliberations at the two-day conference will produce actionable recommendations capable of shaping more effective education policies and supporting long-term development within the sector.