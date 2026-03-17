NGX ASI Crosses Historic 200,000bpts Mark as Stock Market Extends Rally

Kayode Tokede

The domestic stock market section hit a major milestone yesterday, with the Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index (NGX ASI) crossing the 200,000 basis point mark, buoyed by strong investor demand and broad-based gains across key sectors.

The benchmark index rose 1.55 per cent to close at 201,474.89 basis points, up from 198,407.30 basis points in the previous trading session.

This brings the month-to-date (MTD) return of the NGX ASI to 4.48per cent and the year-to-date (YTD) return to 29.47per cent , reflecting strong market momentum.

Also the market capitalisation expanded to N129.33 trillion, up from N127.36 trillion previously, as large-cap stocks led gains across the market.

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Group, Temi Popoola described the milestone as a sign of growing confidence in Nigeria’s capital market. “Nigeria’s ongoing reforms are strengthening domestic capital formation, and the market is responding positively. Increased participation by local investors, improving corporate fundamentals, and continued market modernisation are reinforcing the role of the capital market as a catalyst for long-term wealth creation and sustainable economic growth.”

Trading activity remained robust, with total deals rising to 72,700 while investors exchanged 948.1 million shares valued at N49.15 billion. Financial services stocks dominated transactions by volume, reflecting heightened investor interest in the sector.

Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Limited, Jude Chiemeka attributed the milestone to sustained demand and active participation across the market. “Crossing the 200,000-point mark reflects strong investor engagement and consistent demand across key sectors. At Nigerian Exchange Limited, we remain focused on deepening market liquidity, enhancing trading infrastructure, and ensuring efficient price discovery to support a resilient and transparent marketplace.”

The latest milestone highlights the sustained momentum in Nigeria’s stock market, which continues to attract growing interest from both domestic and institutional investors.

However, the market breadth was positive, with 38 advancing stocks surpassing 31 declining counters. BUA Cement recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent to close at N297.00, per share. Premier Paints followed with a gain of 9.79 per cent to close at N21.30, while John Holts rose by 9.52 per cent to close at N10.35, per share.

Guinea Insurance went up by 9.38 per cent to close at N1.40, while Fortis Global Insurance up by 9.32 per cent to close at N1.29, per share.

On the other hand, VFD Group led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at N11.25, per share. Royal Exchange followed with a decline of 9.63 per cent to close at N1.69, while Omatek Ventures declined by 9.62 per cent to close at N2.35, per share.

Sovereign Trust Insurance depreciated by 9.00 per cent to close at N1.92, while Regency Alliance Insurance declined by 8.94 per cent to close at N1.12, per share.

Also, the total volume rose by 60.43 per cent to 948.212 million units, valued at N49.173 billion, and exchanged in 72,735 deals. Transactions in the shares of Sovereign Trust Insurance topped the activity chart with 72.564 million shares valued at N147.120 million. Access Holdings followed with 69.856 million shares worth N1.759 billion, while First HoldCo traded 67.031 million shares valued at N3.354 billion.

Zenith Bank traded 59.953 million shares valued at N5.957 billion, while Nigerian Breweries sold 55.029 million shares worth N4.032 billion.