  • Tuesday, 17th March, 2026

Multiple Explosions Rock Maiduguri

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Yinka Olatunbosun

Reports indicate that multiple explosions occurred in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, earlier today, Monday, March 16, 2026. The blasts were reported between 6:45 PM and 7:30 PM, shortly after residents broke their Ramadan fast (Iftar).

Security sources and local reports have identified several impact locations including Maiduguri Monday Market, University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) near the hospital gate as well as the Post Office and Kaleri Area especially in those downtown and residential districts.

Official casualty figures are still being assessed by the Borno State Police Command and emergency responders. The Police EOD Unit (Base 13) and joint security operatives have cordoned off the affected areas to prevent further harm and allow for site investigations.

This attack follows reports from earlier today where the Nigerian military successfully repelled an attempt by suspected insurgents to infiltrate the Kofa community on the city’s outskirts.

Authorities have advised residents to remain calm, avoid the blast sites, and report suspicious activity. The following emergency numbers 0806 807 5581 and 0802 347 3293 have been provided.

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