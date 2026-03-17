Golden Terra Inspires Pouring Pure Love This Ramadan

When the Ramadan moon is sighted in the night sky, it signals the beginning of a special season marked by reflection, generosity, and shared moments. Across homes and communities, kitchens come alive in the early hours of Sahoor and again at sunset as families prepare to break their fast at Iftar. From the aroma of meals being cooked to the joy of gathering around the table, Ramadan becomes a time when everyday moments carry deeper meaning. This Ramadan, Golden Terra Soya Oil celebrates these moments with a heartfelt reminder for Nigerians to Pour Pure Love into every meal and every moment shared.

Throughout the holy month, love expresses itself in meaningful ways across homes and communities. It is seen in the spirit of giving, as families extend kindness through Sadaqah and Zakat al-Fitr, supporting those who have less and reminding us that blessings are meant to be shared. It is also reflected in the beauty of community, where breaking the fast together turns a simple meal into a powerful symbol of unity. Around the Iftar table, neighbours become family, strangers become friends, and food becomes a language of connection.

According to Executive Director at TGI Group, Deepanjan Roy, “As a Group, we believe brands have a responsibility to go beyond products and contribute meaningfully to the wellbeing of the communities they serve. Through Golden Terra, our goal this Ramadan, is to inspire families to Pour Pure Love by making healthier cooking choices for themselves and by sharing meals and moments of care with those around them.”

In the words of Chief Marketing Officer at TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya, “’Pure Love’ is a message inspired by the everyday care we see from our consumers in their kitchens. From preparing Sahoor to making nourishing dishes for Iftar, these meals are acts of love for self, family and friends. This Ramadan, we want to continue encouraging consumers to pour pure love into those moments by choosing oils that support heart health and the wellbeing of their loved ones.”