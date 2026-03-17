Emmanuel Nwude, Lawyers, Sentenced Over Property Fraud

Stories by Steve Aya



Emmanuel Nwude, and his two Lawyers, Emmanuel Ilechukwu and Rowland Kalu, were recently sentenced to one year imprisonment each by Justice Mojisola Dada of the Ikeja Special Offences Court. They were convicted for forgery and dealing in property previously forfeited to victims of crime.

The Defendants were arraigned in March 2018 on an amended 15-count charge, including conspiracy, forgery, fabricating evidence, and dealing with property forfeited to victims following an earlier conviction. They pleaded not guilty, leading to a lengthy trial spanning several years, with multiple hearings, appeals, and cross-examinations.

During the proceedings, the prosecution called five witnesses and tendered extensive documentary evidence, while the defence challenged the charges, filing no-case submissions and appeals. The Court of Appeal dismissed Nwude’s appeal, ordering him to proceed with his defence in the trial court. Both Lawyers testified for themselves, and the matter was repeatedly adjourned to allow for filing of final addresses before the judgement was delivered.

Justice Dada found the Defendants guilty on 13 counts, including forgery and dealing with property that had been ordered forfeited as restitution to victims of Nwude’s earlier frauds, while acquitting them on two counts related to false statements to public officers. Each convict, was sentenced to one year imprisonment.

The case traces its roots to a 2005 judgement by Justice J.O.K. Oyewole, which ordered Nwude and his company, Emrus Auto Nigeria Limited, to forfeit property and assets used to defraud Banco Noroeste S.A of Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Stanton Development Corporation. Following his prison term, Nwude engaged Ilechukwu and Kalu to recover a property, Plot Y, Mobolaji Johnson, Oregun, Lagos, which had been sold to third parties as part of restitution to victims.

Using a Power of Attorney under Mankris Ventures Ltd, Nwude and his Lawyers attempted to evict the rightful owners, G.C. Nweze & Co., prompting a fresh petition and investigation by the Commission. This led to the fresh charges, under which they were ultimately convicted.

The judgement underscores the Judiciary’s resolve to enforce property restitution orders, and penalise attempts to undermine court rulings. It also serves as a reminder of the long reach of justice, even years after a crime, in protecting victims and maintaining the integrity of legal processes in Nigeria.