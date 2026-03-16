Ondo PDP Rejects Dissolution of State Exco

•Says leadership still valid

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has dismissed claims that its State Executive Committee, had been dissolved, describing the purported directive as misleading and lacking constitutional backing.

Speaking during a press conference at the party’s secretariat in Akure, weekend, the state chairman, Dupe Aisida, said the leadership of the party in the state remained intact and fully operational, insisting that no official communication had been received from the national leadership to warrant such action.

Aisida explained that the attention of the party was drawn to a press statement circulating on social media claiming that a National Caretaker Working Committee had dissolved the Ondo State Executive Committee.

According to him, the development came as a surprise to the state leadership, which had conducted all its congresses in line with the party’s constitution.

“Yesterday evening, a letter was circulating on the internet and social media reportedly written by someone claiming to be the National Publicity Secretary of the Caretaker Committee of our party, stating that the state executive committee of the PDP in Ondo State had been dissolved. Of course, it came as a surprise to us,” Aisida said.

He stressed that the state leadership emerged through duly conducted congresses monitored by relevant authorities, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the police, and the Department of State Services.

He explained that, the ward congress of the party was held on September 13, 2025, across the 203 wards in the state, with security agencies and election observers present to monitor the process, adding that all the observers submitted reports confirming that the exercise complied with the party’s guidelines.

“The ward congress was conducted in all the 203 wards in Ondo State. INEC was there, the police sent their representatives, the DSS and other stakeholders were present, and they wrote their reports confirming that everything was done according to the guidelines,” he said.

Aisida further explained that the local government congresses were conducted on September 17, 2025, across the 18 local government areas of the state under similar supervision.

“We had our local government congresses in all the 18 councils. Again, INEC, the DSS, the police and other agencies monitored the process, and they all confirmed that the congresses were conducted successfully,” he added.

The PDP chairman noted that the state congress eventually took place on September 27, 2025, in Akure and was also described as peaceful and seamless, adding that no petitions were filed against the outcome at any level.

“As a matter of fact, appeal committees were set up for the ward, local government and state congresses, but not a single petition was received. Everything was seamless and transparent,” he said.

Following the congresses, he explained that the newly elected executives were sworn in and immediately commenced party activities aimed at strengthening the opposition in the state.