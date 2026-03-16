NLC Demands Wage Increase to Cushion Effect of Rising Fuel Price

· Warns against mismanaging oil windfall

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the federal and state governments to urgently grant Wage Award and Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to all workers to cushion the effect of the high cost of living.

NLC cautioned against allowing the estimated N30 trillion oil windfall expected to accrue to Nigeria as a result of the current Middle East war go the way of the Gulf Oil windfall that was largely unaccounted for.

Against the skyrocketing prices of Premium Motor Spirit resulting from the ongoing United States, Israeli war against Iran, NLC said millions of Nigerian workers were bearing the brutal cost of a global capitalist crisis they did not create

In a statement signed by NLC President Joe Ajaero, the labour centre said petrol prices in Nigeria had skyrocketed to between N1,170 and N1,300 per litre.

It said the cost of PMS and AGO had made transportation a noose around workers’ necks while food inflation was galloping, and meagre wages were being swallowed by the induced scarcity.

NLC lamented that current wages were now mere stipends of starvation.

The statement said, “The Nigeria labour Congress subsequently demands: an immediate Wage Award and Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) for all workers to cushion the high cost of living.

“An expansion and overhaul of Cash Transfers to ensure transparency and that they reach the most vulnerable, with increased value to match inflation.

“Immediate Tax Reliefs for Workers and a stoppage of all regressive taxes on low-income earners, including the proposed tax on the informal economy.”

The labour movement stated that taxing of minimum wage amounted to extortion.

It urged the federal government to set a timeline for the full-scale operationalisation of all public refineries.

It also warned about the danger of sabotaging the national refineries to create a monopoly, adding that no country achieves economic freedom by exporting jobs and importing prices.

NLC stated, “When a worker cannot afford to go to work, the economy stops. When a family cannot afford three meals a day, society sits on a keg of gunpowder.

“The government cannot foreclose any action that would offer succour. We demand an immediate intervention. It is the duty of the state to act to prevent the agony of its citizens and not wring its hands in hopelessness mouthing the Middle East war.”

Regarding the expected oil earnings as a result of the Middle East war, NLC advised that it should be invested in the Nigerian people. It said the latest forecast by Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) showed that Nigeria stood to reap about N30 trillion oil windfall from the Middle East crisis.

NLC said, “The Nigeria state must be held accountable for billions spent on turnaround maintenance. Nigerian workers are being pauperised and massively suffering.

“We are not a statistic; we are the engine of this nation. When the engine overheats, the entire vehicle crashes. The about N30 trillion oil windfall expected to accrue to Nigeria as a result of the current Middle East war must not grow wings like the Gulf Oil windfall but should be invested in Nigerian people.

“It should be used to cushion the negative effects of the crisis in Nigerian people. The government must engage in sincere social dialogue with Nigerian workers and the broader citizenry.

“Using the Middle East war as an excuse to further impoverish Nigerians is unacceptable. The primary duty of government is to ensure the welfare of the citizenry. We demand action. We demand justice. We demand survival.”