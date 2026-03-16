ARCO Partners Global Drone Tech Provider to Enhance Nigeria’s Aerial Security

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

ARCO Worldwide Services Limited has become Nigeria’s first authorised DJI Enterprise reseller, marking a milestone partnership with the world’s leading civilian drone technology provider.

A statement from the Nigerian company stated that the alliance positions ARCO Worldwide as the central hub for standardised drone adoption, offering direct access to DJI’s advanced Matrice and Mavic series tools essential.

To this end, ARCO noted that whe deployed, this will enhance national security, including order patrol and rapid response surveillance; infrastructure protection, including monitoring oil and gas pipelines for theft and vandalism as well as operational intelligence, which will see the deployment of high-precision mapping for construction and agriculture.

“This partnership with DJI Enterprise marks a defining milestone for our company and for the

Nigerian drone ecosystem as a whole,” said Managing Director of ARCO Worldwide Services, Okosubide Mozimo. “We are proud to lead and set the precedent for a rapidly growing economy,” Mozimo added.

As a subsidiary of ARCO Group Plc, ARCO Worldwide said it stands out as one of the few indigenous companies fully licensed by both the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA). This dual certification, it stressed, combined with ARCO Worldwide’s new role as DJI’s authorised reseller, ensures that all drone deployments meet the strictest regulatory standards.

Chief Operating Officer of ARCO Worldwide, Ann Temidara, highlighted the operational impact of the collaboration. “We are removing the risk from the equation. When an agency buys from us, they aren’t just getting a box; they are getting manufacturer warranties, certified maintenance, and the assurance that their equipment is genuine and compliant with Nigerian law,” Temidara stated.

Securing this position, it emphasised, is the result of rigorous vetting and strategic alignment. “Being the first DJI Enterprise partner in Nigeria is the result of a focused effort to streamline access to world-class drone technology in a compliant and supported way,” stated David Ofoluwa, Business Development Executive at ARCO Worldwide.

The full range of DJI Enterprise solutions, including the Matrice 350/400 RTK, DJI Dock 3, and Mavic 3 Enterprise Series, it explained, is now available for order through ARCO Worldwide Services.

ARCO Worldwide Services Limited is a premier multi-sector indigenous drone services company and a subsidiary of ARCO Group Plc. ISO 9001:2015 certified, ARCO Worldwide said it combines deep local expertise with world-class technology to deliver strategic risk mitigation and surveillance solutions across the energy, security, and public sectors.