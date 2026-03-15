Arsenal Keep Title Hope Alive with Two Late Goals Against Everton

Viktor Gyokeres and 16-year-old Max Dowman scored late on as Arsenal edged past Everton to move 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

It looked as though Everton were going to frustrate the Gunners and battle to a well-earned draw before Gyokeres tapped home in the 89th minute after Jordan Pickford completely misjudged a cross into the box.

The visitors then threw everyone forward as they hunted an equaliser with a late corner.

However, with Pickford stranded upfield, Dowman beat two defenders before racing away to roll the ball into an empty net and spark wild scenes inside Emirates Stadium.

Dowman becomes the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history, breaking the record set by Everton’s James Vaughan in 2005.

The Toffees played well and twice went close to opening the scoring in the first half, with Dwight McNeil denied by an acrobatic block by Riccardo Calafiori before the winger hit the post with a curling effort from the edge of the area.

Arsenal are now 10 points clear of second-placed Manchester City having played two games more.

With yesterday’s victory Arsenal remain in good stead to win the quadruple at the end of the season.