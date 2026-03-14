Tinubu Mourns Ex-Super Eagles Midfielder, Henry Nwosu

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the family of Henry Onyemanze Nwosu, a legendary Super Eagles midfielder who passed away on Saturday at the age of 62.

The President, in a statement issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, joined the Nigerian football community in mourning the exceptionally skilled Nwosu, whose football artistry remains the stuff of legends.

Tinubu recalled Nwosu’s brilliance on the field of play as a 17-year-old in the then-Green Eagles squad that won the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations.

He acknowledged Nwosu’s over a decade of service to the nation as a member of the national football team, his role in subsequent AFCON tournaments in 1982, 1984, and 1988, and his contributions to sports development in the country.

The President stated that Nigerians will always remember the late playmaker for the pride and joy he brought to the nation and for inspiring many compatriots to greater accomplishments.

Tinubu prayed for the repose of Nwosu’s soul and comfort for his family.