Kaduna Polytechnic Reacts to Viral Video Alleging Unfair Dress Code Enforcement





John Shiklam in Kaduna



The management of Kaduna Polytechnic has reacted to a viral video circulating on social media in which some female students complained about what they described as “extreme and unfair” enforcement of the institution’s dress code.

In a statement issued yesterday, the institution said the clothing worn by the affected students in the video appeared “moderate and appropriate.”

The statement, signed by Godwin Ayegba, Deputy Registrar, Information and Protocol, said the management had begun an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident to identify any lapses in the enforcement of the policy.

“The Management of Kaduna Polytechnic has taken note of the viral video circulating on social media on Thursday, 12 March 2026, depicting an incident where some students at the Polytechnic’s College of Business and Management Studies (CBMS) were prevented from attending their lectures by members of the Polytechnic’s Dress Code Committee.

“The management wishes to state clearly that the dresses worn by the affected students, as shown in the viral video, appear moderate and appropriate.

“In view of this, the students in question ought not to have been barred from their lectures on this basis,” the statement said.

The institution explained that it maintains a dress code policy aimed at promoting decency, professionalism and a conducive learning environment for both students and staff.

According to Ayegba, the Dress Code Committee is mandated to enforce the policy in line with the institution’s established guidelines. The statement however stressed that enforcement must not be excessive, but “must remain within the bounds of the approved policy and must not be carried out in an extreme or arbitrary manner.”

He added that “appropriate measures will be taken to resolve the matter swiftly and fairly and to prevent any recurrence of overzealous enforcement”.

The management reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing the dress code while ensuring that students’ access to education is not unnecessarily hindered.

It also advised students to comply with the policy and channel complaints through official mechanisms rather than resorting to social media.

Ayegba said the Polytechnic remains dedicated to fostering a disciplined, respectful, and academically focused campus environment for the benefit of all stakeholders.

In the video footage, a student speaking on behalf of her colleagues said they had been cleared by security personnel at the campus gate but were later stopped by another official who insisted that their dressing was inappropriate.

“This video is not going to sit well with a lot of people, but I’m going to make it nonetheless because I don’t understand,” she said.

“Let’s try and fear God. KadPoly, with all due respect, I don’t know if you are aware of what your officials are doing, but they are being extreme and very unfair in the enforcement of the dress code…”

The video, which lasted more than six minutes, showed several female students who were prevented from attending lectures for allegedly violating the dress code.

The student appealed to the institution’s authorities to intervene before the situation escalates into a wider protest.