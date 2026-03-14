Akpabio Inaugurates APC Convention Sub Committee on Programmes, Events

.Charges them on event success

.APC promises comprehensive security during national convention

•Tinubu support group to distribute campaign vehicles to 109 senatorial coordinators

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, inaugurated the All Progressives Congress (APC) Convention Sub Committee on Programmes and Events, with a charge on members to work assiduously for the success of the convention.

This was as the Minister of Defence and Chairman 2026 All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention Security Committee, Gen. Christopher Musa, has assured that the committee would develop and coordinate a comprehensive security framework that would guarantee the safety of all participants throughout the duration of the convention.

Also, the Tinubu Support Group (TSG) is set to hand over campaign vehicles to 109 senatorial coordinators.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the sub Committee in Abuja, Akpabio told the members, “It is a privilege to be recognised by the ruling APC. The leadership of the party under Professor Yelwata Natawe, has done well by assembling experienced hands as members of the Programmes and Events sub Committee, therefore, we should not have any issues in this committee as far as performance is concerned”

In a statement by Special Assistant to Senate President on Media, Jackson Udom, Akpabio said, “Let us remember why we are here. We will do our job in a way that the stage and venue will not be rowdy. We will not allow repetition of speeches. We will take cognisance of the six geopolitical zones in order to allow the sub-nationals to showcase what they have done for the people as governors.”

Akpabio also used the inauguration to reaffirm the commitment of the National Assembly to national development by supporting the programmes of the current administration led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The National Assembly will continue to support the agenda of the President Tinubu-led government in his efforts towards taking the country out of the woods. President Tinubu met what can be described as foamy economy. He had to put up his thinking cap by harmonising the exchange rate and the removal of the fuel subsidy, which was a drain pipe on the economy.

“He has also put in place the tax reforms, which has increased National revenue from the non oil sector through the National Revenue Service (NRS) and has equally led to more money for the sub nationals.”

Akpabio noted that the recent defections into the ruling APC is “simply a show of gratitude based on what the administration has achieved since 2023. We are on the trajectory of growth and what is expected of this committee is to organise a convention that will usher in officers of the party at the National level that will usher in another APC government of President Tinubu in 2027.”

In brief remarks, Secretary the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, corroborated the submissions of Akpabio on the economy and other policy decisions of the Tinubu-led administration, congratulated members and charged them to work very hard for the success of the convention

Meanwhile, the minister gave the assurance yesterday in Abuja at the inaugural meeting of the committee ahead of the March 27th and 28th National Convention.

He noted that responsibility before the committee is both significant and strategic, saying the National Convention is one of the most critical events in the life of any political party.

Musa explained that National Convention is the platform through which the party renews its leadership structures, consolidates internal democracy, and reinforces its vision for national development.

He added, “For a party of the stature and national reach of the APC, our National Convention will attract thousands of delegates, party leaders, government officials, and observers from across the country and beyond.

“Such a gathering, while celebratory, also presents complex security considerations that must be carefully anticipated and professionally managed. It is therefore imperative that the convention’s security architecture be robust, coordinated, and proactive.

“The establishment of this committee underscores the party’s commitment to ensuring that the convention is conducted in a secure, orderly, and peaceful environment.

“Our task is to develop and coordinate a comprehensive security framework that will guarantee the safety of delegates, party leaders, invited dignitaries, media representatives, and all other participants throughout the duration of the convention.”

Musa stressed that the expectations placed on this committee are very clear, stressing that the committee was required to conduct a thorough assessment of potential risks and vulnerabilities, design an integrated security plan, and ensure that all operational arrangements are effectively synchronised among the relevant agencies and stakeholders.

He said their approach must be preventive rather than reactive, ensuring that potential threats are identified and mitigated well in advance.

Equally important, Musa stated, was the need for effective coordination, adding that the success of their assignment would depend largely on their ability to work closely with the various security, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies responsible for maintaining law and order during the convention.

He said each agency brings unique capabilities, experience, and resources to the table, saying the responsibility of the committee is to ensure that these capabilities are properly harmonised within a unified operational framework.

Musa noted, “In carrying out our duties, professionalism, discipline, and mutual respect must guide our engagement with one another and with the institutions we will be working with.

“The convention must reflect the highest standards of organization and security befitting a ruling party and a responsible national political institution.”

The chairman called on every member of this committee to approach this assignment with the seriousness and dedication it deserves.

He said they must be proactive, meticulous, and collaborative in their planning and execution, while maintaining that the safety of participants and the integrity of the convention depend on the quality of the work we undertake here.

The TSG is set to hand over campaign vehicles to 109 senatorial coordinators.

THISDAY checks revealed that the Founder of TSG, Hon. James Faleke, will hand over the vehicles to the 109 senatorial coordinators as they get ready to march again and ensure the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Recall that TSG, which coordinates all other support groups of the party, was founded by Faleke in 2019.