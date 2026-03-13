Will Movement of KRM Group to ADC Alter Political Calculations in Kwara?

Hammed Shittu, in this report, wonders if the recent defection of members of the Kwara Redemption Movement, a group in the All Progressives Congress group in the state, into the African Democratic Congress, will change the political calculations in the State of Harmony come 2027.

The political atmosphere in Kwara State ahead of the 2027 election is presently unfolding as a group in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) called the Kwara Redemption Movement (KRM) has announced its defection from the party to the opposition African Democratic Congress(ADC).

The group, which claimed it has about 50,000 members spread across the 16 local government areas of the state, have resolved to dump the APC for ADC after series of consultations that accompanied wide acceptability of the people of the grassroots.

This was in view of the group’s claim that the ruling APC-led government has failed to meet the yearnings and expectations of the people that elected the government into office from 2019 to date.

Recall that Kwara Redemption Movement (KRM) was formed almost two years ago when the members reportedly saw the way and manner the ruling government under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has been leading the state since he assumed office in the state.

The movement comprises of coalition of likeminds within the APC who felt betrayed by the day-to-day governance of the state.

This coalition of politicians in the state have come together to see to the new paradigm shift in the day-to-day governance of the state and also to return power to the people of the grassroots.

In doing this, the movement began with the enlightenment on local radio stations on the need to be part of the new paradigm shift in the political leadership of the state in order to accelerate socio-economic development and good governance that the people deserve across the 16 local government councils of the state.

Apart from this, the leadership of the movement appointed local government coordinators that would educate the people of the grassroots and also get more membership into their fold.

They claimed that the past years of political leadership had witnessed unprecedented bad governance based on the reported insincerity and selfishness on the policies’ implementation on the part of those that have been in the helms of affairs.

The ugly development, according to the movement, has retarded the expected development and growth that can transform the state into well being of the rural populace.

Also, the movement perceived that the present leadership has failed to address the much faceted challenges that had dotted various communities and other social needs of the people since assumption of office.

The coalition members also claimed that despite huge financial allocations both from the federal and internally generated revenues that had accrued to Kwara, the state has not witnessed the much desired growth, saying this has perpetually manifested in high rate of poverty, insecurity, cultism, armed robbery, among other societal vices.

Though, the formation of this movement by the some politicians in the state won’t be the first time such group will crop up in the political history of the state as a movement of this nature was formed in 2019 under the aegis of “O To Ge” movement (Enough is Enough), which swept away the Saraki political dynasty in the political governance of the state.

The movement led to the emergence of the incumbent governor of the state, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq during the 2019 general elections under the All Progressives Congress(APC).

As if this was not enough, the movement also recorded success with the total victory of all the elected representatives of the APC for both state and National Assembly seats during the election.

It would be noted that, the present administration in the state has continued to rise to the needs of the people since assumption of office and has changed the socio well being of the populace for better.

Despite the giant strides of the administration, coalition of politicians has formed another movement to challenge the current atmosphere come 2027 in order to address the perceived neglect in the governance of the state.

The new movement, Kwara Redemption Movement, being led by a former chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and chieftain of APC in the state, Hon. Iyiola Oyedepo, has unfolded an agenda that would lead to recruitment of a new set of quality leaders ahead of 2027 polls in the state.

Oyedepo was in the fore front and a mastermind of the O To Ge movement in 2019 that worked tirelessly to see to the end of the Saraki dynasty in the governance of the state after 40 years of political control of the state.

However, after reviewing the current political situation in the state ahead of the 2027 election, the movement recently in Ilorin decided to come together again and opted out of the APC for ADC.

Members of the group who spoke one after the other jointly agreed to move to the ADC in the state.

The motion for their defection was moved by one of their leaders, Hon. Bolaji Edun and seconded by Hon. Ganiyu Onikere.

After the adoption of the motion, all of them agreed to quit APC and join the ADC so as to allow them participate fully in the next year’s general elections.

Addressing the mammoth crowd of the movement in Ilorin, the chairman of KRM, Oyedepo said the move is a decisive step to reshape governance in the state ahead of the 2027 polls.

He described the move as a decisive step towards offering Kwarans what he termed a credible alternative to the current administration.

Oyedepo, said KRM has over 20,000 registered members across the state and directed them to immediately register with the ADC to strengthen the party’s grassroots base.

“This is a turning point and defining moment in the politics of Kwara State. For years, we have experienced the same situation dressed in different attires”, he said.

Positioning the ADC as a credible third force in Kwara politics, Oyedepo maintained that the coalition would focus on issues directly affecting residents, including governance transparency and people-centred alternative.

He described the development as “a turning point and defining moment in the politics of Kwara State,” insisting that the era of what he called recycled leadership under different guises must give way to a fresh alternative.

Oyedepo explained that KRM was established in February, 2024 with the initial intention of operating within the All Progressives Congress (APC) alleging that, the APC in Kwara had become dominated by a single individual and family interest, leaving no room for internal dissent or corrective mechanisms.

“At inception, it was to operate mainly within the APC. But as APC became a one man/family dominated party in Kwara State, there was the need to look for another platform to accommodate alternative views and stand on Kwara politics”.

He further argued that the ideals of the Otooge struggle, which brought the ruling party to power in 2019, had been betrayed by those who benefitted from it.

According to him, the current administration has failed to uphold the values of accountability and inclusiveness that formed the backbone of that movement.

“The inheritors of Otooge struggle have made nonsense of what we fought for,” Oyedepo declared adding that “virtually all the evils we fought against are manifested in the present system.”

He said KRM’s two-year engagement with citizens through radio programmes and political sensitisation campaigns had helped deepen political consciousness across the state, preparing the ground for what he termed a broader coalition.

With its transition into the African Democratic Congress, Oyedepo announced the formation of what he called a “rainbow coalition,” comprising long-standing ADC members and defectors from parties including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the APC.

“With our joining forces with ADC, a rainbow coalition is hereby formed. We have decided to move together as people with one purpose: defeat the incumbent government and install a government that is driven by altruistic purpose”, he said.

Reiterating the coalition’s focus, Oyedepo added, “We are concerned about Kwara State before we shall be concerned about Nigeria,” expressing optimism that the new alliance would restore accountability and people-centred governance in the state.

Sending a message to the administration of Governor AbdulRazaq, Oyedepo warned that the new coalition would rigorously scrutinise government actions and policies.

“Those in government should be ready for a good engagement on everything they have done since being elected. Kwarans will be given a new positive focus and liberating agenda,” he stated.

He emphasised that the movement’s priority would be the interests of Kwara State and its people above all else, declaring, “we are concerned about Kwara State before we shall be concerned about Nigeria.”

Also speaking at the event, one of the governorship aspirants of ADC in the 2027 election, Hon. Moshood Mustapha declared his readiness to abide by whatever resolution the party adopts as political realignments gather momentum ahead of future elections in the State.

Mustapha, a former member of the House of Representatives said party unity must take precedence over personal ambition, urging stakeholders to close ranks in pursuit of a common goal.

His words, “I will adopt whatever resolution the party decides to take. At this point, no one should see another as an enemy. What we are building is a rainbow coalition. We must remain united”.

Various speakers at the event also said they were not happy with the kind of governance that is presently operating in the state.

They alleged that, the state has not witnessed even development since assumption of office of the current administration in the state.

They added that, despite the huge federal allocations and internally generated revenues that had accrued to the state, there is noting to show for it.

The speakers noted that, most of the local government areas of the state have been neglected in the delivery of social amenities while insecurity has become the order of the day.

They however pledged to work assiduously to ensure that the APC is not returned to power in the state come 2027.

By and large, with the collapsing of the KRM movement into the ADC ahead of 2027 election, political observers are now full of expectation on what will be the impact in the political arrangements and struggle for control in the forthcoming general election.