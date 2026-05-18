Cleric Charges Christians to Participate in Politics

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Archbishop of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province of the Church of Nigeria, Oyo State, Most Revd Williams Aladekugbe, has said that Christians in the country have a responsibility to actively participate in politics to promote righteousness, justice, and community well-being.

He said this while delivering the presidential address to the First Session of the 10th Synod of the Diocese of Ibadan North with the theme: ‘Cast your bread upon the waters’. The cleric noted that by their participation in politics, Christians will hold their ultimate allegiance to Jesus Christ rather than any political party, stating that the scriptures encourage voting, advocate truth, and respect authorities while recognising that true hope lies in God and not in human governments.

He maintained that the lack of interest by Christians in politics does not stop politicians from deciding their taxes, healthcare, safety, education, religious freedom, or future, lamenting that Christians have allowed their religion to imprison them politically.

He said: “Next to God’s power is political power. Political power is the people’s given power, and we have the people. The seven executive members in the ward are the people who determine who governs us. As Christians, you must attend ward meetings to be able to influence those to represent us.

“I encourage all our lay members to fully participate in politics, register as a card-carrying member in your ward, and be active and ready to lead. You are in our prayers.”

While bemoaning the level of insecurity in the country, Revd Aladekugbe disclosed that many communities have been deserted due to persistent attacks, insisting that the time has come for the federal government to be up and doing rather than always engaging in rhetoric.

“The government should be able to confront terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping headlong to end the continued shedding of innocent blood in our country. We salute the efforts of security agencies, but the government must be more sincere in its approach to completely eradicate the menace,” he stated.

Aladekugbe further said that since the birth of the present republic in 1999, no governor has been as people-oriented as Governor Seyi Makinde, declaring that he has positively in many ways the lives of the average indigenes and residents of the state.

According to him, since progressivism is all about listening to the people and executing pro-people policies, Governor Makinde makes all the difference, noting that his policies are all about the people as he listens.

Those present at the event include eminent personalities such as serving and retired bishops, clergy, their wives, legal luminaries, laity, traditional rulers, and other guests.