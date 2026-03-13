United Nigeria Airlines Admitted to IATA’s Financial Clearing House

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has admitted Nigeria’s rising carrier, United Nigeria Airlines, into its Clearing House (IATA), the global body’s financial system.

A statement from the airline said this became effective from February 1, 2026, adding that the airline has joined the prestigious global network of international airlines utilizing the ICH for secure and efficient financial settlements.

The airline explained that this “milestone” enables it to settle interline billings, including passenger and cargo transactions through a secure and centralized global settlement system.

​The airline said: “The admission reinforces our commitment to internationally best best practices and operational transparency. While ICH membership facilitates seamless financial settlement between carriers, it serves as the foundation for our broader strategy to establish interline and codeshare partnerships. This development is central to our mission of flying to unite, expand connectivity and provide our passengers with world-class service as we grow our regional and international footprints.”

Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, who spoke during the domestic carriers 5th anniversary, said: “We are starting some regional and international routes by the end of second quarter of this year, one of the A330-200 (aircraft) will be delivered to us by July 26, 2026, the second one will come in by October and by the end of the second quarter, we will fly direct to New York.”