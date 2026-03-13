No Going Back On FAAN’s Cashless Policy, Says Keyamo 

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has said there is no going back on the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria’s (FAAN) cashless policy across major airports in Nigeria.

Keyamo gave the hint at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja, Friday during his on-the-spot assessment following the implementation of the hybrid system Nigeria adopted as a result of President Bola Tinubu’s directive to suspend the strict application of the cashless policy because of its challenges.

According to him, “We decided to go back to the drawing board to see what we can do for now. One, to still make sure we collect revenue. And secondly, to ensure that we ease the traffic. And that is why we came up with this hybrid system now. So, for those who have bought the cards before, the cashless cards, that once they buy the cards, it goes straight into TSA, the federation account.

“Those people still have their cards to use. For those who have not bought and who are not accustomed to the new system, we allow them a very minimal number of people to still use cash until we fully migrate to the cashless system. Look, there is no going back on the cashless system.

“For those who think they can frustrate the cashless system because they like the system of collection of cash, we have passed that stage. In fact, there is a Federal Government directive effect memo on it saying that no federal agency should ever collect cash. So we have very limited time to do this hybrid system.”

The minister said: “We are going to go cashless. In fact, at the last Federal Executive Council meeting, Mr. President gave me a deadline. He was very clear.

“He was very clear that I have a deadline. He said, ‘Minister of Aviation, you have a deadline to go fully cashless’. And the moment Mr. President has pushed me, I will also push those under me. Before Mr. President sacks me, I will sack other people too. Because before now, I left implementation fully to FAAN.

“And so the nitty-gritties were worked out by FAN. But as minister, I take full responsibility. But now, since we got to this point, as minister, I have to take full control.

“That is why I am here today. Because I would not leave my fate in the hands of any other person. And that is why I am here today to take my own fate into my hands.

“To see how they are implementing the hybrid system. But guess what? This will not last. I repeat, it will not last because we are discussing with concessionaires who will come and make here fully automated and electronic. Because it breeds corruption for us to continue to collect cash. I will not allow it.

“It has been happening in the last 50 years that FAN collects cash in all their points. And so people are used to that corrupt system. And I will not allow it to continue.”