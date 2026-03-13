INEC Calls for Grassroots Mobilisation to Boost Voter Participation in Lagos

Funmi Ogundare

The Resident Electoral Commissioner ( REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) in Lagos State, Prof. Ayobami Salami, yesterday called on civic, religious, and community leaders to actively mobilise citizens to participate peacefully in the electoral process, stressing that voter registration and participation are key responsibilities of every Nigerian.

He made the call at a civic literacy town-hall workshop organised by Yiaga Africa in partnership with Springwell Development Initiative and National Endowment for Democracy (NED) with the theme: ‘Youth Power, Our Voice: Enhancing Civic Literacy and Voter Participation in Lagos State’.

Salami, who was represented by its Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Mrs. Esther Emeh, emphasised the role of civic leaders in promoting citizen participation in elections, saying that across different sectors, they must encourage the people to register and vote.

According to him, civic engagement remains crucial to the success of Nigeria’s democratic process, adding that every individual plays a leadership role within their community.

“We are all leaders in our own way. Whether in the home, the church, mosque, workplace, or within civil society organisations, we all have a responsibility to ensure that the electoral process is successful,” he said.

He explained that opinion leaders such as religious leaders, community heads, NGO operators, and professionals have significant influence over public perception and should therefore use their platforms to encourage voter education and participation.

Salami also warned against apathy among citizens, noting that refusing to register or vote would not solve the nation’s challenges.

“The solution is not to say ‘I will not vote’ or ‘I will not register’. As citizens, we should influence others positively and encourage them to participate in the voter registration and electoral process,” he added.

The INEC official further disclosed that the commission had expanded the second phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise to special locations to make the process more accessible to citizens.

He said the initiative was designed to ensure that more eligible Nigerians, including persons living with disabilities, have the opportunity to register.

Salami also appealed to civic leaders to promote peaceful participation before, during,g and after elections, stressing that electoral violence undermines democracy.

“As civic leaders, we must encourage peaceful participation. Violence does not take us anywhere. Everyone has the right to vote for the candidate of their choice, and that choice should be respected,” he noted.

He urged leaders to spread information about voter registration within their communities, particularly in churches, mosques, es a,n d other public spaces, to ensure that more Nigerians take advantage of the registration period before the deadline.

Speaking with journalists, the Lagos State focal person for Yiaga Africa, Mr. Michael Ogunsola, called on young Nigerians to actively participate in the electoral process by registering for their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and ensuring their votes count during elections.

He explained that the initiative was designed to educate citizens, particularly youths, on the importance of participating in elections and protecting the integrity of their votes.

“We are here for a civic orientation and sensitisation of voters, ensuring that young and aspiring voters register for their PVCs and make sure their votes are counted,” he said.

He noted that voter apathy and election rigging have long posed as challenges within Nigeria’s electoral system, stressing that continuous advocacy and public engagement are necessary to safeguard the country’s democratic future.

“Voter apathy and election rigging have been part of our system for quite a long time. The best way we can save the future from these challenges is through advocacy and constant sensitisation,” he said.

Ogunsola explained that the gathering brought together electoral stakeholders and members of the Ojo community to encourage citizens to not only vote during elections, but also remain vigilant throughout the entire electoral process.

“People should turn out during elections and ensure that their votes count. They should also defend their votes before, during, and after the election process. All these will be beneficial to the Nigerian state,” he added.

Speaking on ways the INEC could strengthen public confidence in the electoral system, Ogunsola identified credibility, accountability, and dedication to duty as key factors.

According to him, electoral officials must remain committed to their responsibilities and responsibilities if the system is to gain the trust of the people.

“If they are dedicated to their primary assignment, they will not be induced by anybody. That will help them gain the trust of the people,” he said.

The focal person also stressed that credibility in the electoral process goes beyond activities on election day, noting that preparations before elections and transparency after the polls are equally important.

Ogunsola added, “Election is not just about election day. What you put in place before the election and what you do after the election also matter. Who you deploy to handle the process will determine the credibility of the entire system,” he explained.

He further emphasised the need for greater transparency and communication between electoral authorities and citizens, saying this would help foster a sense of belonging among voters.

“If people are carried along in the process and are properly informed, they will feel a sense of belonging and believe in the system,” he said.

Speaking on the issue of voter apathy, the Founder and Executive Director of Springwell Development Initiative, Feyikemi Omoniyi, noted that the problem remains real and continues to affect democratic participation in the country.

“Voter apathy is real. It is not imaginary. But we are here to speak out for good governance, transparency, and accountability,” she stated.

She stressed that one of the key ways to address the challenge is to mobilise more youths and encourage them to support credible candidates during elections.

According to her, voters must prioritise competence and credibility when choosing leaders rather than following popular sentiments.

“Youths need to ensure that they vote for credible leaders, people they know truly deserve the position and have the capacity to deliver good governance,” she said.

The founder also acknowledged that concerns about election rigging contribute to voter apathy, but noted that civil society organisations are working to address the challenge by monitoring the electoral process.

She explained that non-governmental organisations often deploy observers to polling units during elections to monitor activities and report irregularities.

“We usually send delegates to different polling units on election day to observe and report whatever they see. These reports are shared on social media and other platforms so that the electoral body can take responsibility and investigate before announcing results,” she said.

She added that sustained civic engagement and transparency in the electoral process would help restore confidence among voters and encourage greater participation in future elections.

A representative of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Yahaya Musa Agboola, said the workshop came at the right time as it helped open the minds of participants and encouraged them to become more active in civic engagement.

“This programme is coming at the right time because it helps sensitise people and open their minds about their civic responsibilities,” he said.

He noted that many participants at the workshop were reminded of the importance of exercising their voting rights and actively participating in the electoral process.

Agboola explained that his agency has already begun efforts to educate citizens on their civic duties ahead of the next general elections, adding that voter education should not wait until election periods.

“The last time we went to the market in Ojo, the people were asking questions about how to register and where to get their PVCs. We encouraged them to visit the INEC office to exercise their civic rights,” he said.

Agboola stated that reports from such sensitisation exercises are documented and forwarded to the agency’s state headquarters to help improve future outreach efforts.