How Winnie Defied Intimidation, Assault to Rewrite History in Odiokwu Community

Odiokwu community in Ahoada West, Rivers State, will not quickly forget the developmental impact of their daughter, Miss Winnie Miller, despite intimidation and assaults from politicians and others who sought to silence her. The Odiokwu case has revealed that many other communities in the state are suffering similar neglect in education and health facilities. Blessing Ibunge reports

Many rural communities cry out over the dilapidation of government facilities, as basic amenities that could have been provided at minimal cost are often ignored and instead used for political campaigns. Residents have expressed concern over derelict public schools and health facilities across Rivers State, sometimes even in Port Harcourt, the state capital. Such decay exposes the government’s lack of presence or, at worst, deliberate neglect. Pupils and students are forced to learn in classrooms without chairs or desks, risking safety and comfort.

Students Pray for Change

For years, students of Community Secondary School, Odiokwu, prayed for a better learning environment. Studying under a structure that could collapse at any time made learning uncomfortable and unsafe. Students feared that the roof might fall during lessons, reptiles had reportedly occupied parts of the classrooms, and pupils spent excessive money on detergents to keep uniforms clean. “Who will save us from this embarrassing situation?” they wondered.

Then came an alumna and village daughter, Miss Winnie Miller, who shared their experiences and believed in change. Taking the bull by the horn, she decided to rescue her community from continuous embarrassment and fight for a standard educational facility, undeterred by possible consequences if her efforts failed.

The Incident That Sparked Action

The turning point began on March 1, 2026. Winnie told journalists in Port Harcourt that after posting about the dilapidated school, the Chairman of Ahoada West LGA, Mr. Eugene Epelle, visited her family home with his younger brother, Monday Epelle, and others, allegedly to assault her. She claimed the chairman supervised the beating, leaving her with facial injuries.

Community members tried to intervene, but the chairman continued, highlighting the power dynamics in the area. Winnie, who had previously worked for the chairman, accused him of ignoring repeated complaints about the school’s condition. Odiokwu is also home to other prominent men and women who could have advocated for better facilities.

Winnie Seeks Intervention from Civil Society

On March 2, 2026, 26-year-old Winnie sought protection from a coalition of civil society organisations, including Relief International Africa, Social Development Integrated Center, and Voices for Change, after she and her mother were allegedly assaulted on the chairman’s orders.

Winnie explained that, as a farmer and community volunteer, she regularly visited Community Secondary School, Odiokwu, and was distressed by its unsafe conditions. She engaged the school principal for possible support and recorded a video highlighting the situation, which she posted on Facebook. The post attracted sympathy and pledges from concerned indigenes in the diaspora.

Her goal was renovation, not confrontation. Yet on March 1, the Council Chairman allegedly came to her house to demand she take down her post. After the assault, she sought medical attention at the Nigeria Police Clinic in Port Harcourt and reported the incident to the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) before approaching civil society groups.

A follow-up meeting to discuss resolution could not take place, as the chairman refused to sign an undertaking guaranteeing her safety. “I was not comfortable with the direction the discussion was taking. I told them the police should be involved in the process,” she said.

Interventions and Victory at Last

The incident drew widespread attention and calls for justice, including the arrest of the chairman and others involved. While the State Government has not yet commented on the school’s renovation, there is hope that Winnie’s advocacy has brought change, with promises for building repairs.

Although Chairman Eugene Epelle has denied assaulting Winnie, critics argue his handling of the situation was uncivil. In a media interview, he explained:

“I never led thugs to her house. It was me, my youngest brother, the leader of my council, and my driver. We were driving to my house. Fortunately, I saw her mother in front of their house; she waved and I stopped. From childhood, we have been close friends. When she waved, I stopped; she told me she had an accident, and I said she should have called me, and I would have assisted.

“While we were going to the house with her, I said, ‘Chimela, please tell your daughter who is my aide to step down the post, so it would not look like it is my aide that is against the Rivers State Government.’ While talking with the mother, Winnie came out shouting. When my younger brother confronted her, she raised her voice, which resulted in him pushing her and biting her lip.”

A reconciliation meeting convened by a civil society group saw the chairman allegedly transfer N2.5 million to Winnie’s account for medical expenses, which she later posted on social media, claiming it was an attempt to bribe her into silence.

Prominent community indigenes, including Victor Obuzor, the Member representing Ahoada-West/Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Federal Constituency, pledged support. Former Acting Managing Director of NDDC, Mrs. Ibim Semenitari, criticised both the assault and poor school conditions:

“Democracy thrives on debate, differing opinions, and freedom of expression. The idea that one cannot speak up for fear of offending some demigod in government is scary. This is not the Nigeria we are building.”

Has Winnie Achieved Her Purpose?

Winnie recently refunded the N2.5 million to the council chairman. Media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, arrived in Odiokwu with a bulldozer to demolish and rebuild the school with a library, laboratory, and health centre. However, the plan was paused following intervention from the House of Representatives member, who promised to renovate the school.

VeryDarkMan insisted that a rebuild was necessary for student safety, saying: “We want our kids to learn in a conducive environment. Renovating the old building is not enough as it could collapse.”

Currently, approval for renovation exists, but work is set to begin during school vacation. Meanwhile, philanthropist and CEO of Portland Resort, Mr. Azubuike Ihemeje, has offered Winnie a well-paid job and automatic scholarships for Master’s and PhD programs if she wishes.

Pictures:

Winnie Miller after the alleged assault by supporters of the Ahoada West Local Government Council in Rivers

Ahoada West Local Council Chairman, Mr. Eugene Epelle