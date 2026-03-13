Gov Inuwa Yahaya Hails Tinubu Over Nomination of Lamido Yuguda as CBN Deputy Governor

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating an illustrious son of the state, Lamido Abubakar Yuguda, as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Tinubu, in accordance with Section 8 (1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, approved the appointment of Lamido Abubakar Yuguda as Deputy Governor of the CBN, subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Reacting to the development, Governor Inuwa Yahaya said the nomination is a well-deserved one and a source of pride to the government and entire people of Gombe State, expressing appreciation to Mr. President for finding Yuguda worthy of this important national assignment.

Governor Yahaya noted that Yuguda’s nomination reflects the confidence reposed in his competence, integrity and wealth of experience in managing complex financial systems.

He described him as a thoroughbred professional, seasoned economist and accomplished financial expert with an impressive track record spanning over three decades in the financial services sector.

Governor Yahaya recalled Yuguda’s remarkable tenure as Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), where he was credited with strengthening regulatory oversight, promoting transparency and deepening Nigeria’s capital market.

He also noted the former SEC DG’s earlier services at the Central Bank of Nigeria and other key financial institutions, saying his extensive experience further demonstrates his capacity to excel in the new national assignment.

On behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, Governor Inuwa Yahaya congratulated the nominee and urged him to continue to uphold the highest standards of professionalism while bringing honour and distinction to the state and the nation.

He also assured him of the support and goodwill of the government and people of Gombe State as he prepares to assume the critical responsibility at the nation’s apex bank.

Lamido Abubakar Yuguda, an economist, banker and investment manager, had previously served as a member of Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s 2019 Pre-Inauguration Transition Committee, where he chaired the Sectoral Committee on Finance and Economic Development.