Air Peace Expands West African Regional Network

Stories by Chinedu Eze

Nigeria biggest carrier, Air Peace, has announced the commencement of its expanded regional flight operations across West Africa, effective April 1, 2026, as part of its ongoing commitment to strengthening connectivity, facilitating trade, and improving travel options within the sub-region.

The new schedules will enhance seamless travel between Lagos, Abidjan, Dakar, Banjul, Accra, Monrovia, and Freetown, offering passengers improved connectivity and greater flexibility across the airline’s growing West African network.

The airline will operate Lagos – Abidjan – Dakar – Banjul; Banjul – Dakar – Abidjan – Lagos, operating days slated for Monday/Wednesday / Friday as follows: Lagos – Abidjan: 07:00-07:50;Abidjan – Dakar: 08:30-11:30; Dakar – Banjul: 12:10 -13:00; Banjul – Dakar: 13:40 -14:30; Dakar – Abidjan: 15:10 -18:1and Abidjan – Lagos: 18:50 – 21:40

On Lagos – Abidjan – Dakar and Dakar – Abidjan – Lagos, the operating days Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and the schedule is as follows: Lagos – Abidjan: 07:00-07:50; Abidjan – Dakar: 08:30-11:30; Dakar – Abidjan: 12:10-15:10 Abidjan – Lagos: 15:50-18:40.

Also, on Lagos – Accra – Monrovia; Monrovia – Accra – Lagos; operating Days are Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and the routes are as follows Lagos – Accra: 08:00-08:05; Accra – Monrovia: 08:45-10:45; Monrovia – Accra: 11:25-13:25; Accra – Lagos: 14:05-16:10; Lagos – Accra – Freetown; Freetown – Accra – Lagos.

“These new schedules are designed to improve connectivity across key West African capitals, enabling passengers to travel more efficiently within the region while connecting seamlessly through the airline’s primary hub in Lagos. The expansion also reinforces Air Peace’s broader strategy to position Lagos as a major regional aviation hub linking West and Central Africa to global destinations,” the airline said in a statement.