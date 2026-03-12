Police Arrest 32 Suspected Bandits in Kwara Forest Raids, Recover Arms

Sunday Ehigiator





The Nigeria Police Force has arrested 32 suspected bandits during coordinated operations targeting criminal networks operating within forest corridors and rural communities in Kwara State.

The arrests followed sustained intelligence-led operations carried out by operatives of the Kwara State Police Command in collaboration with detectives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

During an operational visit to Kaiama, the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, commended officers of the command for their role in dismantling the criminal network linked to kidnapping, cattle rustling and other violent crimes in the area.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the suspects were apprehended during coordinated raids on criminal hideouts located in forest areas around Awi, Kaiama, Patigi, Gbugbu, Tsaraji and Babanla.

“The arrests were made during sustained intelligence-led operations targeting criminal networks operating within forest corridors and rural communities across the state,” the statement said.

It added that investigations revealed the suspects belonged to different gangs using forests around the affected communities as operational hideouts.

Police said two foreign nationals from the Niger Republic were among those arrested and are suspected of collaborating with local bandit groups in cross-border criminal activities.

Items recovered during the raids include four AK-47 rifles, 38 rounds of live ammunition, five walkie-talkie communication devices and a camouflage hydration backpack believed to have been used by the criminals to coordinate attacks and evade security patrols.

The statement further disclosed that another suspect, Umar Mohammed, from Jos in Plateau State, was arrested for allegedly supplying communication devices to the bandits.

Speaking during the visit, the Inspector-General of Police noted the arrests were the outcome of coordinated security operations by the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies aimed at dismantling criminal networks operating within forest areas across the region.

He commended the officers involved for their professionalism and urged residents to continue providing credible information to security agencies.

The Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, Adekimi Ojo, also reaffirmed the command’s commitment to intensifying operations against banditry and restoring safety to affected communities.

He assured the suspects currently in custody would be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law, while efforts continue to track down other members of the criminal gangs still at large.