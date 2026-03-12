NASS, MDAS, AND CORRUPT PRACTICES

This is to commend the act of leadership demonstrated by the leadership of both the Senate and the House of Representatives for standing firm to investigate various MDAs and Commissions in order to make things work smoothly and to ensure projects execution so that Nigerians at the grassroots enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Notably, we support the recent investigation, findings and actions by NASS Appropriation Committee, Finance Committee, Petroleum Committee and Committee on the fight against corruption, among others.

We are fully in support of the calls by National Assembly through the Appropriation Committee to some Ministers to resign due to non performance and incompetency especially in Budget and Economic Planning Ministry, where the Committee found zero release of funds for capital component of the 2025 budget, which jeopardized all economic activities in the country.

We also identify and fully support continuous investigation and possible prosecution of all persons involved in any corrupt practices, and siphoning public funds. We are aware of the National Assembly’s efforts in the investigation of more than N210 trillion in the petroleum sector. We appeal that no stone should be left unturned.

We call on all Nigerians, individuals and groups, especially NGOs, CBOs, CSOs and FBOs to rally behind the National Assembly and provide them unflinching support in the discharge of its constitutional powers, especially now that the leadership of the National Assembly means business in their quest for legislative reforms for national development.

Comr. Usman Mohammed Anache, National Chairman, Grassroot Advocacy for Peace and Good Governance, Abuja