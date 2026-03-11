Tinubu, NFF, Mourn Ex-Super Eagles Coach Adegboye Onigbinde

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has sympathised with the family and associates of renowned football administrator and former Super Eagles Head Coach, High Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, who passed away on Monday at the age of 88.

The President, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, extended his condolences to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the National Sports Commission (NSC), professional colleagues and fans of the administrator who distinguished himself as the first indigenous coach of the Super Eagles in 1982.

Tinubu commended the contributions of the Modakeke, Osun State high chief to the development of grassroots football and to the strengthening of football administration in Nigeria.

The President acknowledged the historic leadership of Chief Onigbinde, who guided the Super Eagles to the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in 1984 as well as leading the team to the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Japan/Korea.

Tinubu stated that the accomplished football manager will be remembered for his discipline, integrity, foresight, and passion for the round-leather game.

The President prayed for the repose of the departed and comfort for his family.

Chief Onigbinde became the first indigenous manager of the Super Eagles at football’s flagship tournament, after Dutchman Clemens Westerhof (1994) and Serbian Bora Milutinovic (1998).

Also yesterday, the Nigeria Football Federation described the passing of its former Technical Director and two-time Head Coach of the senior men national football team, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, as “the exit of a great man who served Nigeria football wholeheartedly and was diligent and devoted to the development of the game.”

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said the Modakeke high chief was “an extraordinary achiever who impacted positively not only on Nigeria football, but on the African and the global game at large.”

He added: “Indeed, a big tree has fallen. Chief Onigbinde ate, drank, breathed, slept and lived football development. We will miss him greatly, as he was never tired of giving advice on the game’s development even at his ripe old age. We pray that God will grant him eternal rest, and also grant his family, relations, friends and the Nigeria football fraternity the fortitude to bear the big loss.”

Respected globally for his deep knowledge of the game’s tactics and techniques, Onigbinde served as Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, and also as Technical Adviser of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Federation, in charge of the country’s youth teams.

He was for many years a technical advisor of the Confederation of African Football, and worked on countless Technical Study Groups of both FIFA and CAF at major championships.