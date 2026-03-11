The Billionaires’ Coup

with Lanre Alfred

I have always found billionaire rankings faintly theatrical. They arrive every year with the ceremonious inevitability of a society wedding—glossy, breathless, and full of numbers that make ordinary mortals blink twice.

Wealth lists have a way of turning the serious arithmetic of commerce into something resembling aristocratic genealogy. Who has risen? Who has slipped? Whose fortune has ballooned like a festival balloon, and whose has shrunk like an over-watered soufflé?

The latest Forbes 2026 Africa’s Richest People ranking has delivered a headline that cannot be ignored, even by those who pretend not to care about billionaire scoreboards.

Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu has officially become Nigeria’s second richest man and the third richest billionaire in Africa.

Let that sink in for a moment. The Kano-born industrialist, chairman of BUA Group and one of the most quietly formidable businessmen on the continent, now commands an estimated fortune of $11.2 billion. That figure represents not just a modest climb up the wealth ladder but an astonishing 120 percent leap in a single year—an increase of $6.1 billion that has left even seasoned watchers of African capitalism raising their eyebrows.

In the careful language of Forbes, Rabiu is the biggest gainer on the entire continent this year.

In the more conversational language of Lagos drawing rooms, Abuja boardrooms, and Kano business salons, the meaning is simpler: Rabiu has conquered the billionaire league table. And in doing so, he has quietly rearranged the familiar hierarchy of Nigerian wealth.

For decades, the ranking of Nigeria’s richest men has seemed almost carved in granite. At the summit stood Aliko Dangote, the industrial colossus whose cement plants, sugar refineries, fertiliser factories, and now oil refinery have built a fortune so vast it often appears geological in scale.

Behind him stood Mike Adenuga, the famously reclusive telecoms tycoon whose Globacom empire and oil investments made him one of Africa’s most enduring billionaire legends.

That order felt almost permanent. Until now. And that is because the new Forbes list places Rabiu squarely between Dangote and the rest of Africa’s tycoon class, occupying the third position on the continent behind only Dangote and South Africa’s luxury goods baron Johann Rupert.

The ranking delivers another striking twist in the Nigerian billionaire drama. Mike Adenuga now occupies the sixth position on the continental list, with a fortune estimated at $6.5 billion, placing him firmly behind Rabiu’s surging $11.2 billion wealth.

To put it plainly, and without delicate circumlocution, Abdulsamad Rabiu is now significantly richer than Mike Adenuga. His estimated fortune of $11.2 billion now sits comfortably ahead of Adenuga’s $6.5 billion. But of course, the real story is not simply the gap between those numbers. The real story lies in the meaning that people attach to them, and in Nigeria’s rarefied circles of business and influence, those meanings are already generating a thousand conversations, some admiring, some analytical, and a few quietly incredulous.

Because anyone familiar with the psychology of wealth, particularly wealth at this dizzying altitude, knows that rankings such as those released annually by Forbes are never merely numerical curiosities. They function as a kind of social barometer, a map of prestige and power that subtly rearranges the hierarchy of the business aristocracy.

Investors study them with the same attentiveness that political observers devote to election results. Corporate strategists read them for clues about market momentum. And society itself treats them as a scoreboard in the ongoing drama of ambition, rivalry, and industrial achievement.

The Forbes ranking has now formalised what the markets have been quietly signaling for months: Rabiu’s business empire has entered a new phase of expansion and recognition.

What makes this moment particularly intriguing, at least to those who enjoy observing the personalities behind great fortunes, is the curious fact that Rabiu himself appears almost constitutionally uninterested in the spectacle of billionaire rankings. Unlike some members of the global ultra-wealthy who treat such lists as personal trophies, Rabiu has cultivated the reputation of a man who regards them with polite detachment.

Associates who have spent time in his company often remark that he seldom dwells on the public show of wealth. The conversation, when it turns to business, tends instead toward production capacity, infrastructure investment, or the strategic evolution of markets. In other words, the language of industry rather than the theatre of celebrity capitalism.

This temperament sets him apart in an era when many billionaires seem almost compelled to perform their prosperity for the public gaze. And yet, as often happens in the strange ecology of wealth and public attention, headlines have found him anyway. The catalyst for his sudden prominence is not a flamboyant acquisition or a spectacular technological breakthrough but the extraordinary performance of BUA Cement, the industrial flagship of his sprawling conglomerate.

Over the past year, shares of the company have climbed by an astonishing 135 percent, a surge so dramatic that it has outpaced even the already buoyant performance of the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Honestly, in top business schools across the continent and beyond, his financial and market exploits are veritable case-studies for academic researches.

To understand why that matters, one must consider the broader economic context. Nigeria’s equity markets have been enjoying a remarkable rally, driven by a combination of stronger corporate earnings and regulatory shifts that encourage pension funds to allocate a greater portion of their assets to equities. The result has been a powerful influx of institutional investment into the stock market, pushing the benchmark index upward by roughly 81 percent and carrying many listed companies to record valuations.

But even within this environment, BUA Cement has emerged as a standout performer. Investors who once viewed the company as merely another participant in Nigeria’s fiercely competitive cement industry have begun to recognize the scale and strategic coherence of Rabiu’s industrial vision. What they are seeing, in effect, is not simply a cement manufacturer but the nucleus of a much broader economic ecosystem.

Indeed, when one surveys the reach of BUA Group, the scope of that ecosystem becomes strikingly clear. The conglomerate now operates across a wide array of sectors that form the structural backbone of modern economies: cement production, sugar refining, flour milling, infrastructure development, and port operations. These are not glamorous industries in the sense that Silicon Valley has accustomed the world to glamour. They do not produce viral technologies or social media sensations. They do not inspire breathless headlines about digital disruption.

Yet they produce something far more fundamental: the raw materials upon which economies are built.

Cement, after all, constructs the cities in which modern life unfolds. Sugar and flour sustain the vast networks of food production that feed entire populations. Infrastructure—roads, ports, and logistics systems—makes trade possible and connects markets that would otherwise remain isolated. When viewed through that lens, Rabiu’s fortune appears less like a speculative bubble and more like the byproduct of a carefully constructed industrial architecture.

In other words, his wealth grows out of the bones of the real economy.

That distinction may help explain why his rise carries a certain gravitas that speculative fortunes sometimes lack. This is not the familiar Silicon Valley narrative in which a start-up founder becomes a billionaire overnight through digital innovation. Rabiu’s ascent is the result of decades of methodical expansion, strategic investment, and the steady accumulation of productive assets. His empire has been built, quite literally, brick by brick—an observation that becomes almost poetic when one remembers that cement remains the foundation of the enterprise.

Rabiu’s super ascent signals that another pole of industrial power is taking shape alongside that legacy. The Forbes numbers make this shift particularly vivid. Only a year ago, Rabiu occupied the sixth position on Africa’s billionaire list. Today he stands at number three in Africa, a leap that few observers could have predicted with confidence.

Such dramatic movements are rare in the world of billionaires, where fortunes tend to evolve gradually rather than explosively. To climb three places in a single year requires a convergence of favorable circumstances: market momentum that lifts asset values, corporate performance that exceeds expectations, strategic decisions that pay off at precisely the right moment, and perhaps a measure of luck. Rabiu, it would appear, has benefited from all of these forces simultaneously.

Yet wealth rankings, fascinating though they may be, reveal only part of the picture. To understand Rabiu’s growing stature in African business, one must also consider the influence he exerts beyond the balance sheets of his companies.

If entrepreneurship were an art, you could call Abdusamad Rabiu, Michelangelo. If it were classical music, you may call him Mozart. If it were philanthropy, you may call him Saint Michael. In recent years he has become one of the continent’s most visible philanthropists through the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative, a foundation that has committed billions of naira to projects in healthcare, education, and social development.

Universities across Nigeria have received substantial grants for infrastructure improvements, enabling the construction of lecture halls, laboratories, and student facilities that might otherwise have remained dreams on paper. Hospitals have benefited from targeted funding designed to improve medical capacity and patient care. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation financed emergency interventions aimed at supporting overwhelmed health systems.

These philanthropic efforts add a compelling dimension to Rabiu’s public persona. They present him not merely as an industrial magnate but as a figure increasingly invested in shaping the broader developmental trajectory of the continent. In this sense, the Forbes ranking feels less like a personal victory lap than the emergence of an institutional force whose influence extends far beyond commerce.

Within Nigeria’s crowded corporate landscape, BUA Group is no longer simply another conglomerate competing for market share. It is evolving into something larger: a continental industrial platform capable of shaping supply chains, infrastructure networks, and manufacturing capacity across multiple sectors.

The Forbes ranking illustrates how quickly the balance of wealth can change in the modern global economy. Industries evolve, markets fluctuate, and fortunes rise or fall with surprising speed. In this particular moment, Rabiu’s industrial bets, especially his heavy investments in cement and manufacturing, have delivered spectacular results.

For Nigeria, his ascent carries a message that extends beyond the fascination of society gossip. In a country frequently burdened by stories of economic hardship and political turbulence, Rabiu’s rise offers a reminder that large-scale enterprise remains possible. It demonstrates that African entrepreneurs can build industrial organizations capable of competing on a continental stage.

Viewed in that light, Rabiu’s ascent represents more than a personal financial milestone. It is a story about scale, vision, and persistence, the story of an entrepreneur from Kano who patiently constructed an empire that now ranks among the largest in Africa.

And if the latest Forbes list has done nothing else, it has delivered one unmistakable conclusion: Abdulsamad Rabiu now stands as Nigeria’s second richest man and the third richest billionaire on the African continent. Whether he personally cares about the ranking is almost beside the point, because society, with its enduring fascination for hierarchies of wealth, certainly does.

This year, at least, the scoreboard belongs unmistakably to Rabiu.