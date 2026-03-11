NDDC Organises Capacity Building, Calls for Projects Protection

The Corporate Affairs Directorate of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has organised a one-day engagement and capacity building for stakeholders within the Niger Delta, calling for protection and ownership of projects in communities.

The stakeholders meeting with the theme “ Capacity Building Engagement Community Ownership and Protection of NDDC Projects for Niger Delta Stakeholders ‘ held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, emphasized the need for communities and stakeholders across its mandate states to take active ownership and responsibility for safeguarding development projects and public infrastructure within their domains.

In his message, the Executive Director, Corporate Services (EDCS) of NDDC

Hon Ifedayo Abegunde, urged communities in to protect and take ownership of critical infrastructure provided for them by the commission to prevent vandalism.

Abegunde explained that for over two decades NDDC has remained steadfast in its mandate to facilitate the sustainable development of the region through the provision of critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, schools, health facilities, water schemes, solar street lights as well as youth empowerment and capacity-building initiatives.

He added that the commission consistently sought to address the socio-economic and environmental challenges confronting the oil producing communities with projects interventions that represent long- term investments designed to expand opportunities, reduce poverty, stimulate local economies, and foster peace and stability.

He, however, lamented that the commission has observed instances where vandalism, theft, neglect, and insufficient community engagement have compromised valuable assets intended to improve collective well-being, adding that such setbacks not only delay progress but also diminish the returns on resources committed for the benefit of the people.

The executive director said it is in recognition of this that the commission convened the meeting with all stakeholders such as : Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders , Community Development Associations (CDAs), Men/ Women/Youth groups, security actors State and Non-State Actors) , Government Agencies and instittutions, CSOs and NGOs and others to raise awareness, encourage a sense of shared responsibility, and foster a culture of ownership that ensures every completed project is protected, maintained, and optimised for present and future generations.

His words: “Infrastructure alone does not guarantee development. The true measurr of impact lies in sustainability. It is in recognition of this reality that we have convened this campaign . Our objective is to encourage a sense of shared responsibility, and promote a culture of ownership that ensures every completed project is protected. “

Abegunde urged all stakeholders to re-affirm their commitment to collectively safeguard the shared assets, as well as build a culture where every installed solar streetlight, roads, every classrooms, every health care facility, and every empowerment initiative is valued and protected as a common heritage.

On his part, NDDC State Director in Akwa Ibom State, Evong Moduck Evong, called on communities to take greater ownership of development projects executed by the commission in their areas.

He stressed that the sustainability of development projects depends largely on the commitment of host communities.

According to him, community ownership goes beyond simply using public infrastructure.

Evong assured stakeholders that the commission, under the leadership of Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku, remained committed to deepening development impact across the Niger Delta.

“The current management of the NDDC is firmly committed to moving the Commission from transaction to transformation,” he stated.

Responding to concerns raised by participants that some NDDC projects may not reflect community priorities, the State Director clarified that projects are largely informed by community needs assessments and stakeholder inputs.

He explained that communities regularly submit requests for projects and that the commission also conducts needs assessments before projects are incorporated into the NDDC budget and forwarded to the National Assembly of Nigeria for approval.

“Our office receives numerous letters from communities requesting projects. These inputs, along with needs assessments, guide the budgeting process before submission to the National Assembly.”

Addressing another concern that NDDC does not award contracts to local contractors or engage local labour, Evong described the claim as a misconception.

“Most contractors handling NDDC projects are from the Niger Delta region, and they are required to engage local artisans and labour, except where the required technical skills are not available within the community.”

He further explained that every NDDC project begins with a formal site handover ceremony, during which the contractor is introduced to community leaders and stakeholders, while the scope and expectations of the project are clearly outlined.

The State Director urged community stakeholders to avoid spreading misinformation about the Commission’s project management processes and instead work collaboratively with the NDDC to safeguard development assets.

“When communities protect and take ownership of these projects, they ensure that the benefits of development are sustained for present and future generations,” he added.