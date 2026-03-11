IWD: NDPHC Provides Gender-friendly Work Environment for Staff, Says MD

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Jennifer Adighije, has said the company provides a gender-friendly work environment for its staff, enabling individuals to reach their full potential.

Adighije, the first female to lead the company since it was established in 2005, stated this during an event to mark International Women’s Day 2026. She noted that despite being the only woman in the company’s executive management team, she has enjoyed strong support from colleagues across the organisation.

“I am a woman among men in leadership, leading the management as the only woman, but I must say that I receive unprecedented support,” she said. “I truly appreciate the support of the staff, especially on a day like this when the world celebrates the strength, resilience and courage of women,” she added.

Adighije described women as critical drivers of social and national development, noting that empowering women has a far-reaching impact on society.

According to her, while empowering a man may uplift a family, empowering a woman has the potential to transform an entire nation.

Reflecting on the theme of this year’s celebration, she said the idea of “give to gain” highlights the importance of sacrifice, service and mutual support in achieving progress both individually and collectively.

She urged staff to reflect on how their willingness to give, through support, collaboration and commitment, can shape the gains achieved by the organisation and the country at large.

She said: “If our gains are predicated upon our giving, then how we give will determine how we gain,” adding that “this requires sacrifice and recognition that we all have responsibilities toward one another.”

“We need to recognise that we cannot walk our career journeys alone. We must support each other and strengthen each other while also supporting the organisation,” the NDPHC CEO stated.

In her remark, Guest Speaker and veteran broadcast journalist, Eugenia Abu urged female staff of the company to remove self-limitation and aspire to be the best in the company.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Director, Corporate Services, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama observed that women were major contributors to growth of the company. He noted that under the leadership of Adighije, a lot of positive changes have occurred in the company, encouraging the female staff to continue to give their best.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Executive Director, Generation, Abdullahi Kassim and Executive Director, Legal, Dr. Steven Azenge, said the female staff were very important to the growth of the company.