GTCO’s Agbaje Named Banking Pioneer at Texcellence Awards

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Mr. Segun Agbaje has been named the winner of the 2025 Banking Pioneer Award by the Texcellence Conference Awards.

A visionary awards platform organised by CWG Plc and now positioned as the definitive gathering for Africa’s technology leaders and an enterprise community that sets the agenda for the continent’s technological transformation.

Speaking about the Awards, The Chairman, CWG Plc, Mr. Phillip Obioha noted that the Texcellence Awards were established to recognise leaders and institutions that are actively shaping Africa’s digital competitiveness through deliberate infrastructure development, innovation, and cross-sector collaboration.

With the theme, “Future Forward Africa: Leveraging Technology for Global

Competitiveness,” the awards spotlighted organisations and executives whose work strengthens the foundational systems that enable secure platforms, scalable enterprise, financial inclusion, and national productivity. “Rather than celebrating technology adoption alone, Texcellence 4.0 honoured those building the rails, the broadband networks, financial systems, interoperable platforms, and trusted digital ecosystems that position Africa to compete confidently on a global stage,” Obioha noted.

Highlighting the criteria for the selection of the Banking Pioneer Award, Obioha noted that, “The Banking Pioneer Award celebrates a visionary leader, founder, or architect of a banking institution who has fundamentally reshaped Nigeria’s financial services landscape and elevated Africa’s position in global banking. This award recognises individuals who possess the courage to imagine a different future for banking—and the tenacity to bring that vision to life against all odds”.