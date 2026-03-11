Fuel Price Hike: Osogbo Mini-bus Drivers Protest, Demand Fare Increase

Commercial mini-bus drivers in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Wednesday protested the hike in the pump price of petrol.

The drivers parked their vehicles around the Olaiya Flyover, preventing other mini-bus drivers from conveying passengers in protest against the increase.

The situation resulted in a gridlock in the area.

Speaking with a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, one of the protesting drivers, Mr Ajayi Fatai, said the situation had become so bad that they were now spending almost all the money they made on fuel.

Fatai said the protest was aimed at creating awareness and forcing a review of transport fares by drivers.

“We cannot continue to collect N200 per drop again as it is no longer sustainable.

“We now buy fuel between N1,250 and N1,500, and the price of spare parts has also gone up.

“It is therefore logical that we increase the intracity transport fare,” he said.

Another protesting driver, Mr Mufutau Ajani, said the government’s daily ticket charges were also an issue affecting their operations.

Ajani said introducing a new transport fare was the only way to cushion the effect of the fuel price increase on their business.

He appealed to residents and commuters to bear with the drivers.

Police officers and officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were present throughout the protest to ensure there was no breakdown of law and order.

The protesters later dispersed, leading to the resumption of normal business activities in the area. (NAN)