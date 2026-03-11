ECOWAS Court Raises the Alarm Over Gender Violence, Low Compliance with Judgements

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





President of ECOWAS Court of Justice, Claudio Monteiro Gonçalves, has called for stronger regional action to combat gender-based violence and ensure justice for women and girls across West Africa, warning that many victims still suffer in silence.

Gonçalves, represented by Acting Deputy Registrar of ECOWAS Court of Justice, Mrs. Marie Sanie, made the call in Abuja during the court’s celebration of International Women’s Day, organised by the CCJ Women Forum.

The event had the theme, “Rights, Justice, Action for All Women and Girls,” with a sub-theme urging stakeholders to, “Break the Silence: End Gender-Based Violence Now.”

Gonçalves said the protection of women’s rights was central to the court’s mandate of advancing the rule of law and safeguarding fundamental human rights across the ECOWAS states.

According to him, the court has, through its judgements, played a significant role in challenging discrimination, addressing sexual and gender-based violence, and providing remedies for victims across the region.

“These ground-breaking decisions have not only delivered justice to individuals but have also set important legal precedents that reinforce the dignity and protection of women and girls throughout the region,” Gonçalves said.

Among the landmark rulings highlighted by the court’s president was the 2008 case of Hadijatou Mani Koraou v Republic of Niger, which addressed slavery practices in Niger, and the 2017 case of Dorothy Chioma Njemanze & 3 Ors v Federal Republic of Nigeria that condemned discrimination and degrading treatment against women.

Other notable cases cited included WARDC & IHRDA (Mary Sunday) v Federal Republic of Nigeria on domestic violence, WAVES & 1 Or v Republic of Sierra Leone on discrimination based on pregnancy, Adama Vandi v Republic of Sierra Leone on rape and failure to provide effective remedy for victims, and Forum Against Harmful Practices (FAHP) & 2 Ors v Republic of Sierra Leone concerning female genital mutilation.

Gonçalves stressed that gender-based violence was a major obstacle to equality, justice, and sustainable development across the region.

“Too often, survivors suffer in silence due to stigma, fear or lack of support to seek justice. Today we affirm that silence must end and justice must be translated into action,” he stated.

The ECOWAS court president also expressed concern over the low level of compliance with the court’s rulings by member states, revealing that only about 20 per cent of its judgements have been fully implemented.

He warned that the low enforcement rate could undermine the authority and credibility of the regional court if not addressed urgently.

To tackle the challenge, he said the court recently carried out bilateral engagement missions to several member states, including Sierra Leone, Nigeria, and Guinea-Conakry, as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States.

The missions, he explained, were aimed at encouraging governments to implement the court’s decisions and fulfil their treaty obligations.

Gonçalves also stated that the court regularly conducted awareness and outreach missions across member states to educate citizens on how to access the court and seek redress for human rights violations.

He emphasised that justice would only be fully realised when citizens were aware of their rights and governments ensured that court judgements were respected and implemented.

While celebrating the achievements of women working within the ECOWAS Court, Gonçalves acknowledged that challenges remained, particularly in ensuring greater representation of women in leadership positions and creating supportive work environments that promoted work-life balance.

Despite the challenges, Gonçalves reaffirmed the court’s commitment to strengthening legal protections for women and girls in the region.

He stated, “As we celebrate the achievements of women today, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering justice, advancing the rule of law and building a region where every woman and girl can live in safety and dignity.”

Patron of the ECJ Women Forum, Justice Dupe Atoki, called for stronger commitment to protecting the rights of women and girls, stressing that legal protections must go beyond promises to ensure real justice and equality.

Atoki made the call during the celebration of International Women’s Day at the ECOWAS Court of Justice in Abuja, where officials, diplomats, and legal practitioners gathered to discuss the role of justice systems in safeguarding women’s rights across West Africa.

Speaking on the global theme for this year’s commemoration, the judge said the theme served as both a reminder and a call to responsibility for governments, institutions and society at large.

She emphasised that the rights of women and girls should never be treated as privileges granted at convenience but as fundamental human rights that must be respected, protected, and fulfilled.

According to her, although progress has been made globally in advancing gender equality, many women and girls still face barriers that limit their opportunities, silence their voices, and restrict their participation in social, political, and economic life.

Atoki stated, “The emphasis on rights reminds us that the rights of women and girls are not privileges to be granted at convenience, but fundamental human rights that must be respected, protected and fulfilled.”

She said justice systems had a critical responsibility in addressing discrimination, violence, and exclusion against women, adding that courts and legal institutions must remain accessible, impartial, and responsive to the realities women face.

She said effective justice mechanisms are essential in ensuring that laws protecting women are properly enforced and that perpetrators of abuse are held accountable.

“The call for justice highlights the vital role of laws, institutions and courts in safeguarding equality and dignity. Justice must be accessible, impartial and responsive to the realities faced by women and girls,” she stated.

Atoki also stressed that achieving gender equality required more than commitments and declarations, stating that deliberate action is necessary to dismantle structural barriers that hinder the progress of women and girls.

According to her, governments and institutions must translate policy commitments into practical measures that create safe and supportive environments for women to thrive.

Atoki said, “The call for action reminds us that commitments alone are not enough. Real progress requires deliberate steps through policies, institutions and collective effort to dismantle structural barriers and create environments where women and girls can thrive.”

She urged stakeholders across the region to renew their commitment to advancing women’s rights, strengthening access to justice, and ensuring that gender equality becomes a lived reality rather than a distant aspiration.

Atoki called on governments, civil society organisations, and legal institutions to work together to ensure that the promise of rights, justice, and action was realised for all women and girls across the West African region.