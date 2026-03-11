After N2.4bn Fraud Plea Bargain with FG, Ex-minister Oduah Set for Senate

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Just a week after former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah, entered a plea bargain arrangement with the Federal Government over allegations of N2.4 billion fraud, she has declared to run for Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Oduah, also a former senator, represented Anambra North Senatorial Zone, a seat she won in 2019 as a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

She has been standing trial, alongside two others in a N2.4 billion fraud-related case.

In the last hearing on the matter, prosecuting lawyer and Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), announced before Justice Hamza Muazu of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama, Abuja that she had entered a please bargain and started making refunds to the Federal Government.

Oyedepo had said: “The defendants have made a move to refund a certain amount of the money into the government coffers.”

The DPPF was not specific about the amount the defendants have refunded, but Oduah’s lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), and Odita’s counsel, Favour Osunaya, confirmed what Oyedepo said.

Surprisingly, days after this announcement, Oduah’s posters announcing her intention to run for Senate have flooded parts of Anambra State and the internet space.

It was also learnt that Oduah has already oiled her political machinery, with plans to use the Anambra State rulling party, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), as a vehicle to accomplish her ambition.

She had previously attempted to run for the same position in 2023 on the platform of APGA, but later rescinded the decision after she discovered that the wife of then governor of the state, Mrs Ebele Obiano, was in the race on the same party platform.

This time, the former minister is out, and she will be challenging two top members of the party for the ticket.

They are Mr Primus Odili, the former Chief of Staff to Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, who is considered the most popular and acceptable, and Dr Alex Obiogbolu, Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s Special Adviser on Political Matters.

THISDAY was however unable to speak with Oduah to confirm her ambition, but sources, including her media supporter who pledged anonymity said: “Madam is preparing big for next year’s election.”