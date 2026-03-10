NSCDC Busts Criminal Syndicate, Arrests 16 Over Kidnapping, Illegal Mining, Fake Dollar Racket

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has dismantled a suspected criminal syndicate linked to kidnapping, arms trafficking, illegal mining and the production of counterfeit United States dollars, arresting 16 suspects in coordinated intelligence operations across Kano, Edo and Yobe states.

The arrests were carried out by the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG-SIS) in collaboration with the NSCDC Kano State Command and operatives deployed to the BUA Cement Company in Okpella, Edo State.

Commander of the CG-SIS, Commandant Apollos Dandaura, disclosed during a briefing that the suspects were apprehended for offences including criminal conspiracy, suspected kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms, illegal mining, printing of counterfeit foreign currency and obtaining money by false pretense.

According to him, the operation exposed a network of criminals involved in economic sabotage and organised crime spanning multiple states.

One of the key suspects, Abbas Garkuwa, was arrested for allegedly printing counterfeit United States dollars and defrauding victims through fraudulent currency exchange deals.

Dandaura said the suspect was apprehended on February 27 at Kwankwasiya City along Zaria Road in Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State with fake $600,000 — estimated to be worth nearly N1 billion.

According to him, investigations revealed that Garkuwa had earlier issued counterfeit dollars amounting to $6,200 to a victim after collecting N9 million under the guise of a currency exchange transaction.

He reportedly received N5.5 million through his Zenith Bank account and also arranged a fake N8 million transfer through an accomplice, Kabiru Ketti, in order to deceive the victim.

Items recovered from him include chemical containers, counterfeit production materials, plain sheets, ATM cards, a travel ticket to Cameroon, identification cards and substances suspected to be charms.

Further investigation linked the counterfeit currency operation to another suspect, Usman Muazu of Tanturus in Gombe State, who is currently at large.

In another breakthrough, operatives arrested Sulaiman Mallam Uba in Kano while in possession of six brand-new locally fabricated rifles.

Uba reportedly confessed that he received the weapons from Shuaibu Isiyaka on the instructions of their leader, Suleiman Isiyaka.

Investigators said the group operated under the cover of a private security outfit, using security guard duties as a front to transport arms from Yobe State to the Okene area of Kogi State.

The intelligence squad also arrested Kaumi Alhaji Kadau, 39, from Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State, who allegedly runs an illegal arms manufacturing facility supplying weapons to kidnappers, bandits and insurgents.

Security operatives recovered several tools used in the production of locally fabricated firearms from the suspect, including improvised gun pipes, fire selectors, saw blades, hammers, screwdrivers, pliers and metal components.

Kadau reportedly admitted to producing the weapons and selling them to members of the criminal network, including Uba who is currently in custody.

Meanwhile, the squad also arrested eight suspects at Ososo Line 4 within the premises of BUA International Cement Company in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The suspects were accused of criminal conspiracy, suspected kidnapping, illegal mining and unlawful entry into restricted mining areas.

Those arrested include Nurudeen Lawali, Jamilu Danyaro, Yasir Sanusi, Sarfilu Haruna, Yusuf Aminu, Nasiru Ibrahim, Shafiu Jafar, Suleiman Muhammadu, Auwulu Ladan, Rabiu Nura, Nasiru Kabir and Shamsu Yusuf.

They were reportedly found with machetes, shovels, diggers and head pans used for illegal mining activities.

Authorities said the arrests followed sustained intelligence operations launched in response to rising security concerns and kidnapping incidents around the Okpella and Etsako axis of Edo State.

The Commandant General of the NSCDC, Prof. Ahmed Audi, commended the intelligence squad for the successful operations, describing the arrests as a significant blow to organised crime and economic sabotage.

He expressed concern over the growing involvement of young and middle-aged individuals in kidnapping, arms trafficking and illegal mining.

Audi warned that the Corps would no longer treat acts of economic sabotage with leniency, stressing that such crimes pose serious threats to national security and economic stability.

He directed the intelligence squad to intensify investigations, track down suspects still at large and ensure that all those involved in the criminal network are brought to justice.

The NSCDC boss also urged members of the public to continue supporting security agencies through credible intelligence sharing to help rid communities of criminal elements.