Kwankwaso’s Supporters Caution Kano House Assembly, State Government against Removing Deputy Governor

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The supporters of the National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Dr. Musa Kwankwaso, under the aegis of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, has cautioned the Kano State House of Assembly and the state government against their impeachment proceedings against the state’s Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, warning that such action could deepen political divisions and undermine the mandate of the people.

In a statement issued yesterday, the group’s spokesperson, Dr. Habibu Saleh, described the impeachment process as troubling and cautioned political actors in the state against actions that could be perceived as politically motivated.

“The people of Kano are closely watching the unfolding events, and there is growing concern that the impeachment move may be driven more by political considerations than by genuine constitutional necessity,” Saleh said.

He noted that while the constitution provided mechanisms for legislative oversight, impeachment remained one of the most serious powers available to lawmakers and should not be deployed for political convenience.

“Impeachment must never be reduced to a tool for settling political disagreements or rearranging political alignments. It must be guided strictly by justice, fairness, and the interest of the people,” he said.

He reminded the state leadership that the mandate that brought the present administration to power was the result of the collective efforts of thousands of Kwankwasiyya supporters across Kano.

According to him, any action that appears to target key figures within the administration risks sending the wrong message to supporters who worked tirelessly to secure electoral victory.

“Those in power must remember the collective struggle that made their success possible. Political authority should never be used in a way that creates the impression of abandoning the alliances and loyalties that built the movement,” he said.

He also urged members of the Kano State House of Assembly to exercise their constitutional responsibilities with caution and independence. He warned that political actions perceived as persecution could create unnecessary tension within the state’s political landscape.

“History has shown that when political power is used in ways that appear unjust or vindictive, the people ultimately deliver their verdict through democratic means,” he said.