Sanwo-Olu: Lagos Stands Out as Key Driver of Africa’s Cities’ Transformation

• Gov speaks at John F. Kennedy Jr. Forum on Africa’s urban future

Segun James





Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has described the state as a key driver of Africa’s cities, affirming that the city is transforming and reshaping the economic path and patterns of urban development with rapid expansion.

Sanwo-Olu said Lagos stood at the heart of the transformation shift, serving as Africa’s clearest signal that the urban future has begun.

He said, “Lagos’ trajectory is not just aligned with Africa’s rise; it is defining its urban future.”

The governor said the Lagos State government, through the THEMES+ agenda of his administration, was delivering impactful projects across transportation, tourism, technology, security, and social inclusion.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at the John F. Kennedy Jr. Forum hosted by Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics, themed, “Africa’s Urban Future: Cities at the Crossroads of Growth and Resilience,” held in Boston, Massachusetts, United States.

Sanwo-Olu, who was Guest Speaker at the forum co-sponsored by Harvard University Centre for African Studies and Bloomberg Centre for Cities, said, “Africa is entering a historic urban expansion, with its cities growing faster than any region globally, urbanising at 3.5 per cent annually, driven by a youthful population and rising innovation hubs.

“As one of the world’s fastest-growing regions (second to Asia) and home to 30 per cent of global critical minerals, Africa is poised for transformational growth. Africa’s cities are reshaping the economic path and patterns of urban development with their rapid expansion, and Lagos stands out as a key driver of this transformation.

“Africa’s and Lagos’ urban futures are being shaped now, and with the right partners and investments, we can build cities that are innovative, inclusive, and resilient.”

Speaking on the importance of Lagos as the key driver of transformation in Africa, Sanwo-Olu stated, “Lagos State has been ranked as Africa’s second-largest city in terms of population after Cairo, Egypt.”

The governor mentioned the impact of rapid population growth and the challenges it posed to the environment and waste management. But he added that his administration was committed to addressing every environmental challenge through a well-articulated blueprint in line with the THEMES+ agenda.

Sanwo-Olu highlighted the strengths of Lagos, which included the rail revolution – the blue line and the red line technology – stating that the state boasts several start-ups and unicorns as well as diaspora returns during the festive season in December. This, he said, had been popularly christened as Detty December.

The governor stated, “Lagos was recently ranked as the world’s fastest-growing tech ecosystem in 2025, being a home to over 2000 startups in Nigeria. Lagos State attracted $2.73 billion, representing 45 per cent of total national capital inflows (Q3 2025).

“With 26 tertiary institutions, Lagos places among Nigeria’s top states for university count. Lagos is home to five FinTech unicorns, each with over $1 billion in value, and together they account for a large portion of its tech ecosystem.

“Lagos’ Internally Generated Revenue accounted for 35 per cent of total IGR, amounting to $821.9 million (N1.26 trillion) in Nigeria (2024). Lagos accounts for 10 per cent of Nigeria’s population, and 40 per cent of Lagos’ total population consists of youth aged 15-34 years.”

The John F. Kennedy Jr Forum, attended by Sanwo-Olu and other global leaders and stakeholders, like Mayor of Monrovia, Liberia, Mayor John-Charuk Siafa, among others, explores how African cities are responding to challenges—from climate adaptation and public health to governance and infrastructure—while advancing innovative, context-driven solutions.

John F. Kennedy Jr Forum is a platform for world leaders and has been attended by many prominent leaders who shape global affairs.