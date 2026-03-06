NERC Amends Order on Meter Tampering, Power Bypass for Discos

• NISO blames 60% gas shortfall for nationwide electricity supply decline

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has amended its order on the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) guiding Distribution Companies (Discos) in handling cases of unauthorised electricity access, meter tampering and power bypass across the country.

The move comes as the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) disclosed that a sharp decline in gas supply to thermal power plants to the tune of as much as 60 per cent was responsible for the latest round of electricity shortages on the national grid.

In the new directive, NERC outlined stricter operational procedures that Discos must follow in identifying, investigating and penalising electricity theft and related infractions within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

According to the commission, Discos are now required to systematically identify areas suspected of unauthorised electricity access through anomalies in consumption patterns, irregularities in billing records or other suspicious indicators.

The amended order directed electricity distributors to conduct comprehensive analysis of electricity consumption data and billing records to detect discrepancies that may indicate illegal connections or tampering.

As part of the enforcement measures, NERC said that Discos are also expected to deploy surveillance techniques to monitor suspicious activities in affected areas and gather additional evidence where necessary.

The regulator further mandated that meters in suspected premises must be physically inspected and subjected to integrity tests to confirm whether tampering or illegal modifications have occurred.

Where suspicious activity is identified, Discos, according to NERC, are required to capture evidence of meter tampering through photographic and video documentation in the presence of the customer or their representatives.

The order also requires electricity distributors to conduct field inspections of distribution infrastructure, including power lines, transformers and distribution boxes, to detect unauthorised connections.

In addition, the apex electricity regulatory agency in Nigeria stated that Discos may interview residents, witnesses or local authorities in affected communities to gather information on suspected electricity theft or illegal access to the distribution network.

NERC said power companies should also leverage advanced technologies such as advanced metering infrastructure, monitoring systems and data analytics tools to detect abnormal electricity consumption patterns that may indicate bypass or tampering.

The commission emphasised that all investigations must comply with legal and regulatory requirements, while Discos are required to maintain detailed records of all investigative processes, including meter test results, witness statements, photographic evidence and other documentation.

Where meter tampering, bypass or malfunction is confirmed, the commission directed that Discos must issue disconnection notices to affected customers before disconnecting their premises in line with established procedures.

The order further stated that electricity distributors must impose appropriate penalties and pursue legal actions against individuals or organisations found guilty of unauthorised access to electricity infrastructure.

To strengthen enforcement, Discos are also expected to collaborate with law enforcement agencies in prosecuting offenders involved in electricity theft or illegal connections within the sector.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) yesterday attributed the latest decline in electricity supply on the national grid to persistent gas supply constraints affecting thermal power plants.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the system operator said electricity generation on the grid had dropped significantly due to inadequate gas supply to several generating stations.

Operational data from the grid operator, it said, showed that total electricity generation stood at 3,940.53 megawatts as of 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, already below expected levels due to existing gas supply limitations.

According to the statement, the situation worsened between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., when several generating units were forced to shut down because of insufficient gas supply. The shutdown of these units resulted in a cumulative loss of approximately 292 megawatts of generation capacity during the period.

NISO explained that thermal power plants across the country require about 1,588.61 million standard cubic feet of gas per day to operate at optimal capacity. However, the actual gas supply available to the plants was estimated at only 652.92 million standard cubic feet per day.

“However, actual gas supply to these stations was approximately 652.92MMSCF, representing about 40 per cent of the gas required for optimal generation. These developments further reduced the total generation available for dispatch to the national grid and have contributed to the current generation inadequacy being experienced across the system,” it added.

The system operator said the gas constraints had significantly reduced the volume of electricity available for dispatch to the national grid, thereby contributing to the widespread supply shortfalls currently being experienced in many parts of the country.

According to NISO, it is working closely with affected power generation companies and gas suppliers to address the supply disruptions and restore generation levels as soon as possible.

The operator also noted that it continues to implement operational measures aimed at maintaining grid stability despite the reduced generation capacity.

It assured electricity consumers and other stakeholders that efforts were ongoing to stabilise gas supply to the affected plants and improve power generation on the grid.