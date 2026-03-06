Atiku, Mark, Abiodun, Adeleke felicitate Former President Olusegun Obasanjo at 89

Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo and James Sowole in Abeokuta





Prominent Nigerians have continued to celebrate former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 89th birthday, praising his lifelong service and dedication to Nigeria.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, in a message on X, described Obasanjo’s life as “defined by service, courage, and an enduring commitment to Nigeria”.

He highlighted the former president’s contributions to national unity and development, calling his journey “remarkable” and his impact “truly significant.”

Atiku wrote regarding Obasanjo, “His life stands as a testament to leadership and devotion to the Nigerian project. I pray that God continues to bless him with good health, strength, and many more years of impactful service to our nation and humanity.”

David Mark

National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, described Obasanjo as a statesman of remarkable courage, discipline, and enduring commitment to the unity, stability, and progress of Nigeria.

In a goodwill message, Mark stated that Obasanjo’s decades of service to the country, both in military and civilian leadership, had left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s political history and democratic development.

“Chief Olusegun Obasanjo remains one of the most prominent figures in Nigeria’s national journey. His dedication to nation-building, democratic governance and the pursuit of peace and stability in Africa continues to inspire generations of leaders,” Mark stated.

He added that the elder statesman’s wealth of experience, forthright counsel, and consistent advocacy for good governance had continued to shape national discourse and strengthen democratic institutions.

Dapo Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, described Obasanjo as an enduring study in leadership, public service, and national responsibility for younger generations.

Abiodun spoke during the 89th birthday lecture in honour of the elder statesman, with the theme, “The Global Africa Enlightenment: From Chains to Renaissance,” held at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta.

According to the governor, national development depends on strong institutions and leaders who are willing to think beyond immediate interests.

He stated that the theme of the lecture reflected Africa’s historical journey — from the experience of colonial domination to the ongoing pursuit of dignity, development, and progress.

Abiodun stressed that the future of Africa lay in strengthening institutions, investing in knowledge, and building societies that upheld justice, innovation, and unity.

Ademola Adeleke

Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, praised Obasanjo’s lifelong commitment to Nigeria.

Adeleke said Obasanjo bled himself on the field as a military officer to secure and preserve the country, and as a civilian leader, he undertook initiatives that healed wounds and enhanced unity.

He applauded the former president for harnessing the immense potential that came with Nigeria’s diversity during his administration.

The governor saluted Obasanjo for the discipline and courage he showed in the face of daunting challenges, implementing reforms and actionable policies to get Nigeria out of uncomfortable situations.

He stated that Obasanjo’s contributions to Nigeria’s unity and economic growth remained outstanding and worthy of acknowledgement.